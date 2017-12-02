© Fayaz Aziz / AFP

Taliban gunmen, disguised in burqas, have opened fire on the campus of the Agriculture University of Peshawar, Pakistan. At least nine people were killed and dozens injured, medics say.Gunfire and blasts can be heard from inside the university, local Geo TV reported.One student told Geo TV that he saw two people injured in the attack. "We took them out with us and admitted them to the hospital," Ariful Haq said.Police and army troops later killed all of the attackers who stormed the campus, the military's press service said, as cited by Reuters.A guard, several students and a journalist from Channel-24 are reportedly among the injured in the attack. The injured were taken to the nearby Khyber Teaching Hospital, Geo TV reported.The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported. The attackers were wearing full-face veils, witnesses told Pakistani media.