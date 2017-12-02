Peshawar, Pakistan
© Fayaz Aziz / AFP
Taliban gunmen, disguised in burqas, have opened fire on the campus of the Agriculture University of Peshawar, Pakistan. At least nine people were killed and dozens injured, medics say.

Gunfire and blasts can be heard from inside the university, local Geo TV reported.

One student told Geo TV that he saw two people injured in the attack. "We took them out with us and admitted them to the hospital," Ariful Haq said.

Pakistani security forces were exchanging fire with the attackers in the building, Tahir Khan, Peshawar police chief said, as cited by Reuters. "Police and army commandos have cordoned off the campus. A blast was also just heard from the campus," he said.

Police and army troops later killed all of the attackers who stormed the campus, the military's press service said, as cited by Reuters.

Reuters cited hospital officials, saying that at least nine people were killed and 35 injured in the attack. In the meantime, Geo TV reported that 11 people had died following the gunfight.

A guard, several students and a journalist from Channel-24 are reportedly among the injured in the attack. The injured were taken to the nearby Khyber Teaching Hospital, Geo TV reported.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported. The attackers were wearing full-face veils, witnesses told Pakistani media.