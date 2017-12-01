Photographers have captured stunning footage of a rare natural phenomenon which makes it look like as if our planet has three suns.People in China were stunned by the footage of what looks like three suns appearing in the sky on November 28.Two small coloured patches, or 'phantom suns', can be seen positioned at the left and right side of the actual sun in the sky.The phenomenon called "sun dogs" appeared in the sky over Hulunbuir City in China's Inner Mongolia. The video shows two patches of light to the left and right of the sun.Sun dogs occur when sunlight is refracted by ice crystals in the atmosphere, creating a three sun illusion.