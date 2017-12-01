Missouri river light phenomenon
A strange phenomenon was captured by two friends returning from a boat hunt along the Missouri River. The sun was falling toward the sunset when they noticed a strange group of lights in the sky, and vertical rays falling from the setting sun during a few seconds!

The group of mysterious lights hovering in the sky and the strange crying sun. The setting sun is just terrifying with filaments coming down and almost reaching to the ground...
missouri river light phenomenon nov 2017
What is this mysterious sky phenomenon again. I have no clues... Actually nobody has! What do you think this is?


Comment: This really is curious. Though it should be no surprise considering the increase in strange and 'rare' incidents reported around the world in the last decade. There are great changes afoot on our planet and our skies are just one of the places we can see evidence of it happening: Also See: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - October 2017 : Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs

And for more information on why these increasingly strange occurances are happening on earth and in our skies, check out Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadczyk's book Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection