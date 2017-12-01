© Getty

Smoking is now banned in every NHS mental health unit in England, under the terms of the Health Act in 2007.Now some hospitals in England and Wales, and all hospitals in Scotland, are bringing in a blanket ban so there is no smoking in the grounds at all.I feel this is cruel and unusual.For a start, when you stay in a mental health unit - for anywhere from a few days to a number of months - it becomes your home for that period of time. Most people are free to smoke in their own homes, so surely it's unfair that mental health patients - when at their lowest ebb - are prevented from smoking?The Minister for Mental Health in Scotland, Maureen Watt said at the time: 'Hospitals are places people go to recover from illness, and they shouldn't have to walk through clouds of smoke.'But if the patient is temporarily living on a unit, surely they should have the freedom to do what many believe alleviates some unpleasant symptoms?Barry Curtis, Online Coordinator for the Campaign Against Smoking Bans In Psychiatric Units agrees.He tells Metro.co.uk: '. 'It doesn't aid their health as the evidence shows most patients take it up again upon discharge.'We're not alone in feeling the smoking ban on the grounds of mental health hospitals is cruel.Former in-patient and vape-fan, Nutan Modha, says: 'It's really, really atrocious.'It's like taking away a person's crutch when they need it most or taking a book they're reading off them and saying they can't read... 'I think whoever did this wants to stop people congregating or talking. It's preposterous!' Not everyone feels the way I do though.According to a paper on the topic in The British Medical Journal: 'It's evident that a smoke-free policy in hospitals is important to protect health... 'The conclusion is a reduction of physical assaults after introduction of smoke-free policies in Departments of Psychiatry.'The other heavy-weight psychiatry journal, The Lancet Psychiatry, proved more service-user-friendly in its smoking ban coverage, and surely it's the service users' comfort and recovery that should be at the core of the debate?the journal states.The same journal has also published research and service user voices that recognise how many patients, especially those with schizophrenia, smoke to eliminate some symptoms yet admit that it is not known why.