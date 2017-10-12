Sally Jones, a Daesh (ISIS) recruiter of British origin, was reportedly killed in a US airstrike in Syria.

Media report that Sally Jones (50), an infamous Daesh militant known as the 'White Widow' has been killed in Syria. The British woman left her homeland several years ago, fled to Syria and joined Daesh. She became known by her nickname "White Widow."

In Syria, Jones trained female fighters and promoted Islamic fundamentalism. She was one of the most wanted terrorists in the group.

​According to the media reports, she was eliminated by a drone attack while trying to escape from besieged Raqqa. It is noted that her 12-year-old son died with his mother.