One of Christopher Columbus's descendants is sailing the ocean blue because of what people are saying about his ancestor.In an op-ed for USA Today , Christopher Columbus XX went to bat for the now-controversial explorer, saying criticism of his legacy is "political" and not based on history.Columbus said it was not easy for two cultures to come together for the first time in 1492, and the blame should not be placed on his ancestor."Blaming Columbus for everything that went wrong hides the truth about him and about those who followed him. It also obscures the great things that the countries of the American hemisphere have accomplished," he wrote."The fleet's caravels were not warships but explorer vessels.."Columbus argued that his ancestor was not the source of all ills in the Americas."Those who now question Columbus conveniently ignore the fact that slavery, cannibalism, warfare and even human sacrifice all existed in the Americas before he even sailed," he wrote.he wrote.According to Columbus, taking on an "all-or-nothing view of history polarizes everything.""And ironically, those who oppose Columbus in the name of progressive ideas end up following the propaganda campaigns of the Ku Klux Klan and also of Hugo Chavez, who suppressed the celebration and replaced it with the Day of Indigenous Resistance," he wrote.