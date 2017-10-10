One of the two Fort Campbell Soldiers on trial in the slaying of Private First Class (PFC) Shadow McClaine. SPC Charles Robinson pleaded guilty Thursday morning saying he was supposed to be paid $10,000 dollars by PFC Shadow McClaine's ex-husband Sergeant Jamal Williams-McCray to help him kill her and hide the body.Army SPC Charles Robinson III faced a court-martial Thursday morning at Fort Campbell in the slaying of Private First Class (PFC) Class McClaine, who went missing around Sept. 2, 2016. Her car was found Sept. 13 in Nashville. Her skeletal remains were found off Interstate 24 in Robertson County on Jan. 23.As the proceeding began, Army SPC Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to unpremeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice.He told the judge that PFC McClaine's ex-husband, Sergeant (SGT) Jamal Williams-McCray, agreed to pay him to help kill Private First Class McClaine his ex-wife.(SGT) Jamal Williams-McCray lured PFC McClaine to Exit 11 of Interstate 24 to take part in a scavenger hunt, SPC Robinson said.After she arrived, SPC Charles Robinson III cut her throat, stabbed her and broke her neck, he said. Both Soldiers then took her body to Exit 18, in Robertson County and hid her body.As far back as June 1 2016, Sergeant (SGT) Jamal Williams-McCray talked to SPC Robinson about his decision to help him kill PFC Shadow McClaine. The discussion finalized at SPC Robinson home on Fort Campbell on Aug 15, 2016, when he agreed to kill her for $10,000 thousand dollars.Sergeant (SGT) Jamal Williams-McCray called his ex-wife about a scavenge hunt game he was playing and needed her assistance she agreed to help him.PFC Shadow McCray meet her ex-husband and they both began digging a hole around the exit 11 area because she thought it was part of scavenge hunt game, Sergeant (SGT) Jamal Williams-McCray told her about.SPC Charles Robinson then appeared in dark clothing pretending to be a property owner who was upset they were trespassing and told them to get down on their knees because he was going to search them and hold them until the police arrived.SPC Robinson then pretend to search Sergeant Jamal McCray and found the gun and the box cutter he knew would be there, he grabbed the weapons and proceed towards PFC Shadow McClaine, he pulled her pony tail back and slashed her neck with the box cutter but he didn't do a good job. He then stabbed her in her lower back with his own knife, and then he used it again to slash her neck then finally broke her neck.Both SGT Williams-McCray and SPC Robinson took her lifeless body and loaded in the back of SPC Robinson pickup and drove towards exit 24. He stated during the testimony.SPC Robinson stated after the murder SGT Williams-McCray only paid him $200 of the agreed $10,000 dollars.SPC Charles Robinson III could face life without parole.Both Army Soldiers are with the 101st Airborne Division, they were both charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, kidnapping, premeditated murder and obstruction of justice.The husband SGT Williams-McCray also faces charges of rape. At a preliminary hearing in April, a government prosecutor said PFC Shawdow McClaine was killed to silence her after she accused her ex-husband of rape, though at one point she recanted.SGT Williams-McCray court martial has not yet been scheduled. According to her mother, the two had been divorced for about a year and a half.This is a developing story.