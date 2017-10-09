© Press Association



A husband whose Good Samaritan wife and son were butchered by a junkie she took into their home said last night: "He must never breathe air as a free man again."Peter Wilkinson revealed Aaron Barley, 24, snarled "Just die you bastard" while stabbing him after killing the mum and boy in a knife frenzy.Tracey had fallen for ­Barley's "sob story" that he was an abused child and just wanted "someone to give him a chance in life".ButTracey, who had beaten her own booze problem, persuaded company boss Peter, 47, to let him stay at their £650,000 luxury home although Pierce and his sister Lydia, 19, could not stand the "weirdo" being in the house.She signed Barley, who had worked as a rent boy, up at a drink and drugs centre near their home in Stourbridge, West Mids, where she had dried out and was a volunteer.He had been jailed for three years when he was 18 for attacking an ex-girlfriend with a length of wood. And fellow volunteer Mark Rivers, 46, said: "Chilling footage captured Barley lurking in the Wilkinson family's garden moments before launching his deadly attack.The homeless man can be seen crawling around the lawn dressed as a ninja waiting for dad Peter to take the family's dog for a walk.Barley, 24, then broke into their home to launch his brutal knife attack.He stabbed Peter's wife Tracey, 50, and their 13-year-old son Pierce to death as they slept in their bedrooms, before charging at the businessman as he returned home.Drug addict Barley shouted "Die you b******" as he knifed Peter six times in the head, chest and back.As he lay in the pool of his own blood company director Peter managed to call the emergency services and somehow survived the frenzied attack.Twisted Barley lay in wait in the grounds of their home wearing a hood and gloves for up to nine hours.