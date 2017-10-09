Society's Child
Homeless man hid in garden of family who helped him, then snuck in to kill mom and son while the dad walked the dog
Andrew Parker, Ellie Cambridge and Emma Lake
The Sun
Tue, 03 Oct 2017 20:49 UTC
The Sun
Tue, 03 Oct 2017 20:49 UTC
Peter Wilkinson revealed Aaron Barley, 24, snarled "Just die you bastard" while stabbing him after killing the mum and boy in a knife frenzy.
Caring Tracey Wilkinson, 50, took homeless crack addict Barley, 24, under her wing after finding him in a cardboard box outside a Tesco.
The couple found him a flat and job but he sneaked back into their home and stabbed naked Tracey up to 20 times in her bed and 13-year-old Pierce a dozen times.
Tracey had fallen for Barley's "sob story" that he was an abused child and just wanted "someone to give him a chance in life".
But he had a record of violence stretching back to when he was 12, had a hitlist of people he wanted to kill and wrote on Facebook he dreamed of "chopping people up".
Tracey, who had beaten her own booze problem, persuaded company boss Peter, 47, to let him stay at their £650,000 luxury home although Pierce and his sister Lydia, 19, could not stand the "weirdo" being in the house.
She signed Barley, who had worked as a rent boy, up at a drink and drugs centre near their home in Stourbridge, West Mids, where she had dried out and was a volunteer.
He had been jailed for three years when he was 18 for attacking an ex-girlfriend with a length of wood. And fellow volunteer Mark Rivers, 46, said: "Barley bragged he had a list to kill a copper, kill a jail screw and be a big man Category A prisoner like his hero Charles Bronson.
"The kid was pure evil and called women slags and bitches but never in front of Tracey. We all warned her but she was blind to what he was really like."
Chilling footage captured Barley lurking in the Wilkinson family's garden moments before launching his deadly attack.
The homeless man can be seen crawling around the lawn dressed as a ninja waiting for dad Peter to take the family's dog for a walk.
Barley, 24, then broke into their home to launch his brutal knife attack.
He stabbed Peter's wife Tracey, 50, and their 13-year-old son Pierce to death as they slept in their bedrooms, before charging at the businessman as he returned home.
Drug addict Barley shouted "Die you b******" as he knifed Peter six times in the head, chest and back.
As he lay in the pool of his own blood company director Peter managed to call the emergency services and somehow survived the frenzied attack.
Twisted Barley lay in wait in the grounds of their home wearing a hood and gloves for up to nine hours.
Click here for the rest of the article.
Reader Comments
Levi 2017-10-09T14:55:07Z
Madman, way more dangerous and destructive without guns.
Mom was pretty DUMB obviously!
Dad probably regrets not wearing his pants.
Dad probably regrets not wearing his pants.