A woman is facing a felony animal abuse charge after she was recorded kicking and stomping her small dog inside an elevator at a Florida condominium.Police allege that Keevonna C'Ante Wilson, 24, attacked the dog late last month in Aventura, a city 20 miles north of Miami.The September 20 incident was recorded by a surveillance camera inside an elevator at the luxury Artech condominium, according to a police report . Investigators subsequently identified Wilson (seen at right) as the alleged abuser and arrested her last Tuesday.The puppy--a Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix named Chasity--was removed from Wilson's custody by Miami-Dade Animal Services, which provided medical care to the canine. While no visible injuries were detected on the animal, cops noted that, "the dog winced a few times when being held." In online posts, Wilson has described herself as an aspiring actor/model/dancer. On the Model Mayhem web site, Wilson refers to herself as "The Flawless Beauty" and notes that, "My foundation is to stay focus, stay hungry, and always remain humble." In 2014, Wilson reported that she would be attending "The Beauty School of America for there make up department because make up it apart of my Beautiful life as well."In May, Wilson registered the business name "Flawless The Brand" with Florida's Division of Corporations. She listed her home address as the Artech condo, where she resides in a 1214-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment.Wilson is pictured below in photos from her profile page on Model Mayhem. (3 pages)