In tax documents recently released by 2ndVote, a conservative watchdog group, we learn that the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) made a donation of $5,000 in 2015 to the Center for Community Change Action, a George Soros funded and adamantly anti-Trump organization.
Yet, that just scratches the surface of the NFLPA's dealings and donations to the extreme left.
In 2013 and 2015, the NFLPA also contributed to the AFL-CIO's community affiliate, Working America. This group, according to Open Secrets, contributed $1 million to defeat President Trump during the 2016 election. However, the group's anti-Trump activities were not limited to the election. According to the Washington Times, "Working America has since mobilized against the Republican tax-cut framework, denouncing it as the "Trump tax scam."
Also according to the Times:
The NFLPA contributed $5,000 in 2014 to Jobs with Justice, another pro-union group backed by Mr. Soros, and $5,000 in 2013 to the progressive Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy.Also on the list of donations, is the Center for Community Change. This benign sounding organization listed Planned Parenthood as a donor on its 2015 annual report. This wouldn't be the first time an NFL entity has mingled with abortionists, or those with ties to them. The NFL's partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, who also donated to Planned Parenthood, has been well-documented.
The NFLPA donations from 2013, 2014 and 2015 were made before Mr. Trump was elected.
Other NFLPA charitable contributions went to a mix of groups supporting veterans, medical research and youth, including the Wounded Warrior Project, the Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins, Active Minds, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.
The Center for Community Change also has deep ties to Soros. According to the Washington Free Beacon, "Deepak Bhargava, the executive director of the Center for Community Change, sits on the advisory board of George Soros's Open Society Foundation."
Nor are these donations all that surprising, when you consider that DeMaurice Smith, the head of the NFLPA, has been a donor to the Democratic Party. According to the American Spectator, "Specifically, Smith gave $3,300 to Barack Obama's presidential campaign between 2007 and 2008. according to the Federal Elections Commission. When he wasn't busy giving money to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Party of Virginia, the re-election campaign of the District of Columbia's Democratic U.S. House non-voting delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, Indiana's Democratic Senator Evan Bayh and, in the way back, the presidential campaign of Democrat Senator John Kerry.
"That would be seven contributions total, all to liberal or left-wing Democrats."
So why should it surprise that the organization he leads would do the same thing? Albeit, with a far greater bank account.
In a quote given to the Washington Times, 2ndVote described the apparent philosophy behind the NFLPA's donations: "Clearly, 'social activism' by NFL players includes aligning with George Soros and other liberal organizations like Planned Parenthood in support of the left's agenda."
Up until this point, most of the NFL social activism that fans were aware of consisted of players kneeling on the field. Now, after that nationally televised statement of "resistance," we get a glimpse of the social activism going on behind the scenes. Much of it, if not all, happening with the fan's money.
With their donations made public, along with their public displays against the flag and anthem, 2ndVote summarized the situation the NFL now finds itself in: "With television audiences declining every week and fans growing increasingly tired of the disrespect of the flag, the league and the players' union would find it in their best interest to end the liberal activism and focus on football. After all, millions are finding it in their best interest not to watch the NFL at all."
Comment: