"So long as they (the Proles) continued to work and breed, their other activities were without importance... Films, football, beer and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult." ~ George Orwell, 1984

serves to distract the people from important social issues, deflecting blame away from the oligarchy for it's contributions in destroying real freedom. When men's passions are levied on sport, they pay little attention to the workings of the state, and have no gumption to resist creeping tyranny.

"What does the emperor do when the people have become restive, and when the people are asking questions, or when the people don't like the policies of the emperor? He sends them to the circus. He creates a circus. He builds a giant coliseum and he begins to throw the Christians to the lions, and he has great chariot races, and football games, and basketball games. All to keep the idiots preoccupied with things that don't mean anything in the scheme of the entire world. So that they don't have the time to learn what the truth is, so that they don't ever get smart enough to learn how they're being manipulated. So that they don't ever question the emperor." ~William Cooper



"When a hundred and fifty of the most powerful men and women in the world can meet in secret... to plot the fate of billions, and nobody even cares about it, but six football players go to lunch together, and it's in the headlines across the country, you have a reflection of the society in which that exists. And it is a sick, sick society that is doomed to self-destruction." ~William Cooper

Final Thoughts

"Now this conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence-economic, political, even spiritual-is felt in every city, every Statehouse, every office of the Federal government.



In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together." ~Dwight D. Eisenhower