© Marina Lystseva/TASS

A corresponding order was published on the official legal information portal."To relieve Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, from the occupied position and dismiss from service," the order says.Head of the General Staff, First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Pavel Kurachenko was appointed Acting Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, a defense official told TASS earlier.A total of 17 Federation Council members from executive bodies and six from legislative bodies are to be vested with powers on the basis of the election held on September 10.