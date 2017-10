"Description of the persons involved: male, between 18 and 20 years of age, slim, athletic build, short, dark hair, looking 'Mediterranean', dressed in pull-overs, one of them with a light grey hood."

On 3 October the State Prosecutor and the Düsseldorf Police, Germany, issued a joint press statement about two unexplained cases of bodily harm inflicted on people in Düsseldorf-Eller The first case took place on Monday, 2 October around 23:35 near the Eller-South train station. Police investigations up to this point indicate, that two men (26- and 36-years-old), were crossing the train tracks by using the underpass near Station Eller-South, going in the direction of Haigerweg.At the same time, a group consisting of five to six people hung around in the underpass.Thereafter, the group ran to the direction of Station Eller-Central. Both victims had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The 36-year-old is still being treated.The police press statement continues with a second case, taking place on the same day, around 23:45 near Station Eller-Central. According to a witness statement, there was a group of 8 to 10 men, again "Mediterranean" looking, standing on the platform of the Tramstation Eller-Central.This group attacked a man, hitting him.Subsequently, the group parted ways, some heading towards the Festenbergstreet, others in the direction of the Gumbertstreet. The 31-year-old victim was taken to hospital, having sustained severe injuries. He is not currently in a life-threatening situation.The exact background to the two assault cases is as yet unclear - nor is it clear if the cases are connected. Both attacks were committed by groups, around the same time, with the walking distance between the scenes of the crimes about 15 minutes. Two of the victims are still being treated, with one of them sustaining life-threatening injuries. Specialist officers have a Criminal Taskforce for further research and to see if there is a link between the cases. The police asks witnesses to step forwards.The Düsseldorf Police and State prosecutor take the cases extremely serious, branding the second attack attempted murder.