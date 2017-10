Sources

You are probably aware that you are incompletely informed about what is brewing in Myanmar, and you probably haven't heard about the military coalition that is preparing to attack that country. And yet, as Thierry Meyssan reveals here, these current events have been in preparation by Riyadh and Washington since 2013. Don't take sides before you read this article and digest the information.Pursuing its Grand Strategy of extending the theatre of war [ 1 ], the Pentagon is at the same time preparing the instrumentation of the Kurds in the Greater Middle East, a civil war in Venezuela and a war of attrition in the Philippines. However, these conflicts will have to wait for the implementation of a fourth theatre of operations - namely Burma, China's next-door neighbour.During the meeting of the UN Security Council on 28 September, the US ambassador and several of her allies accused Myanmar's coalition government of « genocide » [ 2 ].- which, in European law, designates the massacre of a great number of people, but in US law applies to a method of killing, even if the criminal kills only one person -, as we saw in Yugoslavia [ 3 ]. The meeting of the Security Council was held at the request of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).In order to make the facts correspond to their narrative, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, which had celebrated Aung San Suu Kyi and the Buddhist monks for their non-violent resistance to the dictatorship of the State Law and Order Restoration Council (SLORC) during the « Saffron revolution » in 2007 [ 4 ], simply redefined the Burmese army, Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi [ 5 ], and all the Buddhists in the country [ 6 ] as "the bad guys".Burma has not known civil peace since the days of foreign domination, first British and then Japanese [ 7 ].and together are trying to resolve the country's many conflicts in a peaceful way.By a geographical coincidence, Burma allows the passage across its territory of the pipe-line linking Chinese Yunnan to the Bay of Bengal, and houses the Chinese electronic surveillance posts for the naval routes which near its coasts.An inheritance of British colonisation, there are also, among the distinct Burmese population, 1.1 million descendants of the workers that London had displaced from Bengal to Burma - the Rohingyas [ 8 ]. It happens that this national - not ethnic - minority is Muslim, although the great majority of Burmese people is Buddhist. Finally, during the Second World War, the Rohingyas collaborated with India against Burmese nationalists.In 2013, when the Pentagon and the CIA had deployed the jihadist hordes in Syria and maintained a war of position,(Harakah al-Yaqin). This group, which declared that it was an assembly for the Rohingyas, is in reality 9 ]. The Saudi regime housed the largest community of male Rohingyas, after Burma and before Bangladesh, with 300,000 male workers without their families.According to a report by the Bengali intelligence services, before the current crisis, the Faith Movement had beenaround the slogan « Bengali Jihad in Baghdad ». This tiny group, Abou Bakr al-Baghdadi, and has gathered in the same coalition the Indian Mujahideen, Al-Jihad, Al-Ouma, the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and the Pakistani Harkat-ul Jihad-al Islami (HuJI). The group is financed by the foundation Revival of Islamic Heritage Society (RIHS) in Kuwait. When, less than a year and a half ago, in March 2016, the SLORC accepted to share power with Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the United States attempted to use the Nobel Peace Prize-winner against Chinese interests.- « ...you never know ... ».In September 2016, Aung San Suu Kyi represented her country at the UN General Assembly [ 10 ]. Naïvely, she explained the problems faced by her people and the means she was setting up to resolve these difficulties progressively, beginning with the question of the Rohingyas., including the attack on the Maungdaw border police station, where 400 terrorists plundered the arsenal, killing 13 customs officers and soldiers.Resolute, Aung San Suu Kyi pursued the implementation of an advisory committee tasked with analysing the Rohingya question, andthe discrimination under which they suffered. This committee was composed of six Burmans and three foreigners - Dutch ambassador Laetitia van den Assum, Lebanese ex-Minister Ghassan Salame (in reality representing France), and ex-UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, acting as President of the committee.The nine committee members began work of a rare quality, despite the Burmese obstacles. Political parties failed to have the committee dissolved by the National Assembly, but managed to force the adoption of a motion of no confidence against the committee by the local Assembly of Arakan (the state inhabited by the Rohingyas). Nevertheless, the committee members handed in their report on 25 August - it contained genuine recommendations which could actually be implemented with the true goal of improving the living conditions of all concerned [ 11 ].The same day, the Saudi and US Secret Services gave the signal for the riposte - the Faith Movement,and divided into commandos,, causing 71 deaths. For a week, Burmese troops waged an anti-terrorist operation against the jihadists. 400 members of their families fled to Bangladesh.Three days later,. On 1 September, the day of the most important Muslim holiday, the Aïd al-Adha, acting as serving President of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, he gave a vibrant speech in Istanbul calling to save the Rohingyas and support their Salvation Army [ 12 ].However, the jihadists have done nothing to defend the Rohingyas, butand end the discriminations under which they suffer.On 5 September, the President of the Iranian Expediency Discernment Council, Mohsen Rezaei, proposed joining the forces of all Muslim states to create an Islamic army to save the « Rohingya brothers » [ 13 ]. A position which carries all the more weight since General Rezaei is an ex-Commander of the Revolutionary Guard.While the Burmese army had ceased all activity against the terrorists,. According to the Rohingyas, it was the Burmese army who burned the villages, while according to the Burmese army, it was the jihadists. Progressively,- but, curiously enough, not the Rohingyas from the South of the State.On 6 September, an official Turkish delegation went to Bangladesh to distribute provisions to the refugees. It was led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and by the wife and the son of President Erdoğan, Bilal and Ermine.In the Muslim countries, a vast campaign of disinformation claimed, with photo support, that the Buddhists were killing Muslims en masse. Of course,, and the fake news reports were debunked one after the other. But in countries where the population is poorly educated, the photos were deemed authentic, while the denials were hardly mentioned. 14 ].On 11 September, the serving President of the Islamic Conference Organisation (ICO), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke before the Organisation's scientific committee meeting at Astana (Kazakhstan) - which is not competent in the matter - « to save the Rohingyas ».On the following day, 12 September, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took position. Very worried about General Rezaei's proposition,- the « clash of civilisations » - even if it meant blaming the presence of a woman at the head of a State. He was therefore careful to close the door on a military engagement by the Revolutionary Guard. He declared - « It is quite possible that religious fanaticism may have played a part in these events, but this is a completely political question, because it's the government of Myanmar which is responsible. And at the head of this government, there is a cruel woman, a Nobel Peace Prize-winner. In reality, these events have signed the death notice of the Nobel Peace Prize » [ 15 ].In Teheran,. On 17 September, the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian and Pakistani armies made contact in order to unite their forces in the crisis [ 16 ]. This is the first military initiative, but it concerns the Iranian army (which is already working with its Turkish and Pakistani counterparts to defend Qatar) and not the Revolutionary Guards (who are fighting alongside the Syrians against the jihadists).On 19 September, ignoring the explanations of Aung San Suu Kyi [ 17 ], and profiting from the UN General Assembly, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gathered the ICO contact group in order to request that all member States suspend all commerce with Myanmar, and to ask the UN Security Council to rule on the matter [ 18 ].Finally appearing from the shadows, Saudi Arabia affirmed that, and had already offered them 50 million dollars' worth of aid during that time. King Salman also added a gift of 15 million dollars [ 19 ]. The Saudi ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Abdulaziz ben Mohammed Al-Wassil, mobilised the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).Forgetting the wars they have been waging against one another - in Iraq, Syria and Yemen - 20 ] and took position alongside the Rohingyas. All three of them named their common enemy - the coalition government of the Burmese army and Aung San Suu Kyi.This total about-face in the Middle East has already seen a precedent - namely the wars in Yugoslavia. In Bosnia-Herzegovina (1992-95) and in Kosovo (1998-99), the Muslim countries and NATO fought side by side against the Orthodox Christians linked with Russia.In Bosnia-Herzegovina,, who advised him on the diplomatic level and directed the Bosnian delegation during the Dayton Agreements. He also benefited, on the media level, from the advice of French representative, according to Levy himself - and this has never been denied. Finally, on the military level, he relied on the advice of Saudi representative, who organised the Arab League on his behalf and received a Bosnian diplomatic passport. During the conflict, supported in secret by NATO, Izetbegović publicly received the support of 21 ].The Kosovar conflict began with a terrorist campaign against Belgrade by the Kosovo Liberation Army (UÇK). The combatants were 22 ]. The current head of Turkish Secret Services,. He is today the head of MIT, the Turkish Secret Services, and the number 2 of the régime. At the beginning of the war, in the space of three days, 290,000 Kosovars fled Serbia to seek refuge in Macedonia. Western TV channels showed numerous clips of the long lines of refugees walking along railway tracks. However, according to several million Macedonians who welcomed them,. Nonetheless, this displacement of the population was used to accuse President Slobodan Milošević of disproportionally repressing the terrorist campaign affecting his country, and NATO declared war on him without the authorisation of the Security Council.The dirty work currently in preparation. The Pentagon is unable to impose an alliance between Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia, but in fact, does not need one. In Yugoslavia, these three states were coordinated by NATO when they were not in direct contact.However, the fact of fighting side by side in Burma. Considering the devastation of the Middle East, and the tenacious resistance of the populations there, the Pentagon can leave the region to lick its wounds for a decade without fear of seeing the emergence of the slightest opposition to its policies.The day after the Security Council meeting which laid the foundations for the future war against Burma, the State Secretariat informed President Barzani that the United States would not support the independence of an Iraqi Kurdistan. Of course,. Consequently Massoud Barzani, who had engaged himself unequivocally for the referendum on independence, will soon have to retire from political life. Particularly since the display of Israëli flags at Erbil, massively relayed by the Arab, Persian and Turkish TV channels, has alienated every one of his neighbours.If the Pentagon's scenario continues to play out as we may anticipate, the war against Syria should soon end due to the lack of combatants, who will have gone overseas to serve the « American Empire » in a new theatre of operations.Translation: Pete Kimberley