A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after he crashed his mother's pickup truck during a high-speed chase in Southeast Texas.Vidor police chief Rod Carroll says officers received a reckless driving call on Wednesday. Upon the first officer's arrival near the pickup, the officer observed the truck run through a red light. The responding officer turned on his emergency lights but the boy raced off.According to Carroll,"Officers then saw it was a 10-year-old boy and I could hear the stress in my officers' voices," the chief said while adding that the boy wasn't wearing a seatbelt.When asked why the boy may have been driving the truck, Carroll said it appeared to stem from a dispute with his mother.Carroll warned that parents should not leave a vehicle with the keys in it when there is a child inside."We need to talk to children to let them know the dangers of driving a vehicle."Carroll says the boy's mother called police to say that her son had taken the truck.The chief says he doesn't believe any charges will be filed.