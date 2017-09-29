Comment: While it is normal to question whether this is truly a historical accounting of American atrocities against Koreans or merely anti-American propaganda, if one reads enough history of American actions in the East it is not difficult to believe that these depictions are accurate. From China to Korea all the way down to Indochina, the wake of terrible suffering enacted by the US Empire continues to reverberate to this day. One can find it rather easy to understand the North Korean stance towards the Americans at this moment when one remembers history and what the Americans have done to innocent Asian civilians in the last 150 years.
Tensions between the US and North Korea are rapidly escalating with both countries engaged in a bitter war of words. Gruesome sketches showing alleged US atrocities that Pyongyang uses in its propaganda campaign against Washington have been published online.
The graphic prints, showing US soldiers executing North Koreans, setting dogs on civilians, torturing women and leaving children to die during the 1950-1953 Korean War, constitute part of a collection of the North Korean Museum of American War Atrocities. They are believed to be mostly created around 2005.
The Sinchon Massacre was committed in 1950 primarily by South Korean forces with the active collaboration of the US military, according to the North's narrative. The atrocities reportedly lasted for about 52 days and left a quarter of the town's population dead. According to some reports, the US Air Force also used illegal bacteriological weapons in the area.
In one picture, American soldiers are shown torturing a North Korean woman by removing her teeth with pliers while another one depicts them burning a man with hot metal. Other disturbing pictures show US servicemen slicing a man's head with a jagged blade, driving a nail into the head of a female prisoner and burning a man at stake.
Further shocking drawings show US forces taking North Korean children from their mothers and kicking bound women and children into a trench in the ground with an apparent intention to bury them alive.
Kim Jong-un visited the venue in 2014 together with his sister. At that time, he reportedly denounced Americans as "cannibals and murderers seeking pleasure in slaughter."
On September 19, Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea, a country with 26 million people, in his first UN address. He also later said that the North Korean leader "won't be around much longer."
The US, however, continues to reject this proposal.
Hopefully both sides can find a reasonable resolution to these longstanding conflict and let bygones be bygones. Nothing much can come from dwelling in the past. The americans who committed these atrocities are not the americans of today. You cannot hold a child guilty for his father's sins.
Trump is hopefully working through this with the help of the chinese and Russians. Despite his recent rhetoric being somewhat boisterous, he may simply be working through a cleverly designed strategy by his analysts and game theorists to finally bring peace and prosperity to that part of the world - a win win situation for both North Korea and entrenched American interests.
We wait and see.