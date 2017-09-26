© Associated Press/Cliff Owen (file)

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., should be recalled because his cancer treatment may be hurting his ability to do his job in Congress."You know, nothing inhibits recovery from cancer like stress. I think Arizona could help him and us. Recall him. Let him, you know, fight successfully this terrible cancer. And let's get somebody in here that will keep the word he gave last year," Gohmert said on "Fox and Friends" Monday.McCain this year voted against an Obamacare repeal bill and cost Senate Republicans the ability to pass legislation after seven years of promising to overturn it. On Friday he announced he is opposed to a new bill to reform the Affordable Care Act.Fox News host Steve Doocy said McCain has indicated he wants to continue "regular order" during his cancer treatment and does not want to take time off as Gohmert recommended doing."Nothing is wrong with it, but the problem is the Democrats will not allow any repeal of anything in Obamacare to be bipartisan. I mean, they really put the pressure on their people," Gohmert said.