Matt Drudge of Drudge Report fame didn't take kindly to Sen. John McCain's recent thumbs-down vote on Obamacare repeal.In a tweet that quickly amassed 5,500 or so likes, and near 2,800 retweets, Drudge simply wrote: "Corruption has so many faces ..."The message was atop a photo of a McCain campaign photo that included the senator's face and this text: "John McCain: Leading the fight to stop Obamacare."Right. A picture says 1,000 words.But in this case, one suffices. And Drudge nailed it: Corruption.McCain, pure and simple, screwed Republicans, conservatives and President Donald Trump on Obamacare repeal.He did it because, post-brain cancer diagnosis, he has nothing to lose. His political career is nearing its end, he's made his money, he's secured his family's financial future.And for a supposed war hero, that's quite a statement to send.Drudge's tweet drew a photo from McCain's 2016 re-election campaign. And McCain can say what he wants as his reasons for turning down the repeal bill - and he has indeed come out and said the "skinny repeal fell short of our promise to repeal and replace."But fact is: His legacy now is as a traitor to the conservative cause. Or, as Drudge likes to call it: "Corruption."