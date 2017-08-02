Matt Drudge of Drudge Report fame didn't take kindly to Sen. John McCain's recent thumbs-down vote on Obamacare repeal.

In a tweet that quickly amassed 5,500 or so likes, and near 2,800 retweets, Drudge simply wrote: "Corruption has so many faces ..."

The message was atop a photo of a McCain campaign photo that included the senator's face and this text: "John McCain: Leading the fight to stop Obamacare."

Right. A picture says 1,000 words.

But in this case, one suffices. And Drudge nailed it: Corruption.

McCain, pure and simple, screwed Republicans, conservatives and President Donald Trump on Obamacare repeal. And he did it simply because he could.

He did it because, post-brain cancer diagnosis, he has nothing to lose. His political career is nearing its end, he's made his money, he's secured his family's financial future.

He did it, bluntly, because he hates Trump more than he loves the American people.

And for a supposed war hero, that's quite a statement to send.

Drudge's tweet drew a photo from McCain's 2016 re-election campaign. And McCain can say what he wants as his reasons for turning down the repeal bill - and he has indeed come out and said the "skinny repeal fell short of our promise to repeal and replace."

But fact is: His legacy now is as a traitor to the conservative cause. Or, as Drudge likes to call it: "Corruption."