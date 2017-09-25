© Grigory Dukor / Reuters

The upgrade of Russia's sovereign credit rating by the Fitch agency has raised questions over the fairness of previous downgrades.RT talked to investing guru and financial commentator Jim Rogers who said the American rating agencies are incompetent and have "made a lot mistakes in the past decades.""They've been so wrong so many times in the past.," said Rogers.According to the investor, Russia's ratings will continue to go higher as it has very low debt compared with most countries in the world and its economy is getting better., but it will not be so fast," said Rogers.He added that he doesn't expect the S&P and Moody's to follow Fitch by raising Russia's ratings."I wouldn't think it could be soon. Theythan they admit and most people realize," Rogers said, making an example of the United States with its AAA rating (the highest possible) despite the country's huge debt."Taking into account our achievements in macroeconomic policy and the restoration of economic growth, the improvement of ratings is simply inevitable, and they [S&P and Moody's -Ed.] are," Oreshkin said.