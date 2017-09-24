© Qalaatalmudiq



The installation in question is the Zakaf Base which was established earlier this year in southeastern Homs near the Iraqi border.The Zakaf Base served as a secondary Coalition garrison to the more important al-Tanf Base further west of it. Here the Coalition trained Free Syrian Army mercenaries and oversaw their operations in southwestern Syria.According to reports, neither the United States nor the Free Syrian Army plans to use the Zakaf Base anymore and in the process of abandoning it have also chosen to destroy it in order to prevent the garrison's utilization by any other armed party.