The 2016 election was almost a year ago but apparently the Republican wave is still rolling. American voters in states across the country are still trending towards Republicans.

Big League Politics reported:

DATA: Voter Registration Trends Favor Republicans Bigly

An ongoing analysis of voter registration trends since November 2016-the election of Donald Trump-continues to show significant trends toward Republicans almost across the board. A couple of notes on the data are necessary:

1. In many cases-almost all except Arizona and Delaware-the total number of registered Democrats and Republicans both has fallen. This is normal. Secretaries of State purge voter rolls of those who have moved, died, or asked to be removed from the rolls. The baseline month is November 2016, but some states have not updated up to September. I used the most recent date in these cases. Pennsylvania's data has still not been updated from May, but I'll include it anyway.

2. New Jersey was the only state to show one party declining (the Democrats) and the other gaining (the Republicans, though only by 287 voters).

3. Unfortunately MI, WI, OH, MN, VA, GA, and TX do not register voters by party, so tracking these states is not possible. Once some of them-such as OH-have primaries, a comparison to previous primary turnout would be beneficial.

Will this continue into 2018 and 2020? There's a great chance it will.