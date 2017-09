© Reuters / Lucas Jackson

So what about the "path of moderation"?

Contrary to a barrage of spin, the P5+1 meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to assess implementation of the Iran nuclear deal did not go especially well, as diplomats confirmed to Asia Times.US secretary of state Rex Tillerson was forced to concede Tehran is abiding by the deal. But once again he hammered the new US meme - now it's about Iran not fulfilling "expectations."At a tense table, Tillerson - for the first time - met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. At least the spin was not explosive. "There was no yelling," he said later. "We didn't throw shoes at one another. It was not an angry tone at all."Russia and China won't renegotiate the deal - and that's final. And the EU members of the P5+1 - France, the UK and Germany - will also stick to it, as Mogherini herself confirmed.By now, even bears stranded on melting Arctic glaciers know President Trump has added a cliffhanger, having announced that he has "decided." Nobody knows what he has decided, even Tillerson. And yet, even the commander of US Strategic Command, Gen. John Hyten, has admitted, "the facts are that Iran is operating under the agreements that we signed up for under the JCPOA."I followed the nuclear negotiations in Vienna in 2015 for Asia Times. Even then the US delegation was doing everything to include ballistic missiles, something that was thoroughly rejected by other parties, especially by Russia and China.At the UN pulpit, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a measured, elegant, cultured and at the same time scathing speech thoroughly debunking Trump's assertions with actual facts. The overall theme was "the path of moderation." A particular pearl: "Moderation is the synergy of ideas and not the dance of swords." The contrast with the bellicose, Manichean Trump Doctrine was stark.Rouhani never ceases to point out that the JCPOA could become "a new model for international relations" - a framework to be considered, for example, in the case of the intractable DPRK. German chancellor Angela Merkel, on the record, agrees. But now Rouhani has also been forced to stress that Tehran's response to a possible US abrogation will be conditioned by how the Europeans respond.The new Roi Soleil, French President Emmanuel Macron, has eagerly stepped into the fray, posing as a mediator between Washington and the other P5+1 members. But in fact Macron's touting of new "pillars" - restrictions on ballistic missiles; a follow-on deal that would apply after 2025; and an "open discussion with Iran about the current situation in the region" - amount to endorsing the Trump administration's changing of the rules.What's clear is that neither "RC" - the Russia-China strategic partnership - nor the Europeans will isolate Tehran. For "RC" in particular, it's all about Iran's destiny as a key hub in the interpenetrating Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and North-South Transportation Corridor, its future full membership of the SCO and even, possibly, BRICS Plus, and its capacity to be a future supplier of natural gas to Europe. Moreover, Rouhani has repeatedly stressed that, whatever happens, Tehran will never aim to build a nuclear weapon.