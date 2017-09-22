Moments ago, Islamic State commanders reached an agreement with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to evacuate all their fighters from the last stretch of ISIS-held territory in Hama province.According to Al-Masdar News correspondent Ibrahim Joudeh, jihadist militants have already begun to leave the villages and towns of Soha, Abu Hubailat, Akash, Al-Barghouthyah and Umm Mil, all located along the M-45 highway in the southeastern countryside of Hama.The evacuation is expected to reach a conclusion before the end of the week, Ibrahim Joudeh added. The ISIS-held villages in central Homs are also expected to be handed over shortly.Maher Alu Abu Al-Abbas, field commander of Al-Nusra Front, was killed in tough battle with the Syrian army in Northern Hama, the websites close to the terrorist groups reported.Abu Al-Abbas has participated in battles against the Syrian army in Aleppo and Idlib cities.In a relevant development on Wednesday, the Syrian Army troops repelled a heavy offensive by the Al-Nusra Front and some other terrorist groups in Northern Hama on Wednesday, killing a number of terrorists, including a notorious field commander.The army men clashed fiercely with Al-Nusra and other terrorist groups in several regions in al-Talisiyeh, Tal (hill) Sowda and al-Qaherah regions in Northern Hama.A military source said that heavy fighting is underway in the region and the terrorist groups have thus far suffered major losses in their failed attacks.Relevant reports said on Monday that the army soldiers continued to hit ISIL terrorists trapped in a region in Eastern Hama and Northeastern Homs and captured the village of Abu Hanaya East of the village of Qalib al-Thor.In the meantime, the Syrian and Russian fighter jets and the army's artillery targeted ISIL's positions in the village of Abu Hanaya, al-Hardaneh and Abu Habilat in Northern Hama, killing tens of terrorists.