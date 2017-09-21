"Moderation is the inclination as well as the chosen path of the great Iranian people. Moderation seeks neither isolation nor hegemony. It implies neither indifference nor intransigence. The path of moderation is the path of peace, but a just a inclusive peace; not peace for one nation and war and turmoil for others. Moderation is freedom and democracy, but in an inclusive and comprehensive manner, not purporting to promote freedom in one place while supporting dictators elsewhere. Moderation is the synergy of ideas and not the dance of swords. Finally, the path of moderation nurtures beauty. Deadly weapons exports are not beautiful, rather peace is beautiful.



We in Iran strive to promote peace....we never condone tyranny and always defend the voiceless. We never threaten anyone but we do not tolerate threats from anyone. Our discourse is one of dignity and respect. We are unmoved by threats and intimidation. We believe in dialogue and negotiation based on equal footing and mutual respect".

" Iran is a bastion of tolerance...we are the same people who rescued Jews from Babylonian servitude...open our arms to receive Armenian Christians in our midst".

"Iran will not be the first country to violate the JCPOA but will respond resolutely to its violation by any party".

"The US should explain why after spending the assets of its own people, why instead of contribution to peace, it has only brought war, misery poverty and the rise of terrorism and extremism to the region".

The speech was concise and at times deeply poetic.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has addressed the General Assembly in a short speech that primarily covered Iran's foreign policy outlook, its specifically goals for peace and an unambiguous warning against anyone who seeks to undermine the 2013 JCPOA (aka the Iran nuclear deal).President Rouhani used the word 'moderation' throughout the speech. He characterised Iran's history, contemporary outlook and policy positions as quintessentially moderate.After paying tribute to Iranian voters who recently re-elected him as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he then set out to define Iran's definition of moderation in the following way.Rouhani then briefly turned to the issue of Palestine. He stated that a "rogue and racist state" (Israel) cannot trample on the rights of Palestinians in the 21st century. He continued, citing Iran's historic record of helping minorities and the oppressed.Rouhani stated,He explained further, that just as Iran fought for Jews in the past, today Iran fights for the rights of oppressed Palestinians. He stated, "We support justice and seek tranquillity".Turning once again to the theme of moderation, Rouhani said that Iran does not merely preach moderation but practices it. He said that the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) is a primary example of moderate geo-political behaviour.Rouhani then said that the JCPOA which has been applauded by the wider international community, both in the east and west, can become a new model of interaction between nations.Even German leader Angela Merkel who supports the JCPOA along with her EU colleagues suggesting using it as a model for bringing about de-escalation on the Korean peninsula.He then stated,He went on to say that Iran's missiles are for defensive purposes and to prevent against the "adventurous tendencies" of others, before statingRouhani concluded by praising Iran's economic reforms and subtly alluded to Iran's increased participation in joint economic ventures, the clear reference being to China's One Belt-One Road initiative.The Iranian President concluded by inviting all those who seek peace to visit Iran which has been historically hospitable to such individuals.Rouhani's speech did exactly what it should have done given the circumstances.By citing the wide international support for the JCPOA, including among NATO members and other US allies,Rouhani also highlighted US hypocrisy in supporting Israel's technically non-disclosed nuclear arsenal while accusing Iran of wanting nuclear weapons without evidence and contrary to the clear statements from Iran.Rather than reacting aggressively to Donald Trump's provocative speech, Rouhani's calm and at times poetic approach to the issues, put the ball squarely in the US court. As it stands, the US is currently sending mixed signals in respect of whether Trump seeks to formally pull out of the JCPOA.