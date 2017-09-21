© Marmot Basin



While the early snowfall in parts of north and central Alberta likely ruined more than a few late-summer plans this week, it already has some winter warriors thinking about heading to the slopes.Marmot Basin ski resort in Jasper National Park posted a photo to its Facebook page Wednesday boasting a bounty of fresh snow that's fallen on the mountain in the past day.The photo, taken at 1 p.m. Wednesday, has already garnered thousands of online reactions from alpine enthusiasts."Is this really right now? See you in a couple hours," one person wrote."We haven't made it up to mid-mountain yet, butDespite the dump of snow, the mountain won't be welcoming the public any sooner than its planned Nov. 10 opening day."Our ski patrol and avalanche control guys, they'll probably be out on the mountain here within the next week or so, having a look around and just checking out the entire area and getting it ready for opening day," Rode said."That still gives people a very long season."