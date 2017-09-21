© EPA
As if the deadly earthquake in Mexico weren't enough, a volcano erupted amid the violent tremors.

Popocatepetl - about 45 miles southeast of quake-ravaged Mexico City and some 30 miles from the temblor's epicenter - belched ash and gas as the 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the country's central region.

The county's volcano-monitoring system registered one explosion and 256 "low-intensity exhalations" between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings but said none of the activity can be attributed to the earthquake, according to Mexico's National Center for Prevention of Disasters.

A church in Atzitzihuacan at the foot of the mountain collapsed during the quake and eruption, killing 15 worshippers as they celebrated Mass inside.

Pope Francis said he was praying for victims in the majority-Catholic country.

"In this moment of pain, I want to express my closeness and prayers to all the beloved Mexican people," he said.

The 17,700-foot Popocatepetl has been particularly active this summer and also blew its top amid the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.