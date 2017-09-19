© Meteo Aragon

En el refugio de #Bachimaña (#Huesca), esta pasada noche se han acumulado unos 4 cm. de nieve.

Vídeo de Alberto Martin. pic.twitter.com/QBRSx2d324

Spanish snow has arrived in September.A red hot summer has given way to a milder yet still-warm autumn but as holidaymakers continue to flood the Costas in search of sun and sand, those in the north have seen rain and snow.Ski resorts in the highest peaks of the Pyrenees have been covered in blankets of snow.Plummeting temperatures have meant that many areas in northern Spain have not risen above 20 degrees Celsius during the day and remained below 10 during the night.The cause is due to a recent mass of cold air but temperatures are expected to return to normal over the coming days.