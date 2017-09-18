Last month, just before her book "What Happened" was published, Barack Obama spoke in New York to clients of Northern Trust Corp. for about $400,000, a person familiar with his appearance said. Last week, he reminisced about the White House for Carlyle Group LP, one of the world's biggest private equity firms, according to two people who were there. Next week, he'll give a keynote speech at investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald LP's health-care conference.Now all he needs to do is use his foundation to raise money for Hurricane Irma victims in Barbuda, use that money to hire his buddies to rebuild the island and then sit back and wait for the kickbacks to roll in...then the transition to the Clinton Foundation will be complete.
Obama is coming to Wall Street less than a year after leaving the White House, following a path that's well trod and well paid. While he can't run for president, he continues to be an influential voice in a party torn between celebrating and vilifying corporate power. His new work with banks might suggest which side of the debate he'll be on and disappoint anyone expecting him to avoid a trap that snared Clinton. Or, as some of his executive friends see it, he's just a private citizen giving a few paid speeches to other successful people while writing his next book.
"He was the president of the entire United States -- financial services are under that umbrella," said former UBS Group AG executive Robert Wolf, an early supporter who joined the Obama Foundation board this year. "He doesn't look at Wall Street like, 'Oh, these are individuals who don't want the best for the country.' He doesn't stereotype."
Of course, as Bloomberg also notes, Obama's speeches previously went unreported for some odd reason. Frankly, we're shocked that these speeches didn't manage to attract the media's attention until now...they must have just missed it.
Obama's appearance at the Carlyle conference in Washington was previously unreported. The private equity giant has enjoyed some of the best political connections in the world, with executives and advisers who have included former presidents, prime ministers and cabinet secretaries. Obama discussed his life and the decisions he made in the White House, the people who heard him said. A spokesman for the firm wouldn't comment.Meanwhile, we're almost certain that Obama will ignore conflict of interest concerns being raised given that he continues to exert his influence in the political world.
Northern Trust is a bank that specializes in wealth management for rich families and services for big funds. The event had gone unreported, but a program accessible on the firm's website lists Obama alongside executives from Microsoft Corp., IBM and Michael Bloomberg, majority owner of Bloomberg LP.
Northern Trust, based in Chicago, gave Obama a discount on a $1.32 million loan for a mansion in that city in 2005, after he was elected to the Senate, the Washington Post reported. The rate was changed to account for an offer from another lender, a spokesman for Obama said three years later. Doug Holt, a spokesman for Northern Trust, wouldn't comment for this story.
But Jeff Hauser, who studies political corruption as head of the Revolving Door Project in Washington, said Obama should play by the same rules as other politicians because of his ongoing work with the Democratic Party."Not everyone's going to be a Jimmy Carter," indeed.
"He's continuing to exercise the authority," Hauser said, citing Obama's support for the party's redistricting committee and the push he gave Tom Perez in the race to head the Democratic National Committee. If he wants to play a role, "he ought to forgo a few hundred thousand here and maybe a half-million there."
"Not everyone's going to be a Jimmy Carter, who does purely good works after he gets out," said Sean Coffey, a Democratic donor who chairs the complex litigation group at corporate law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP. Obama is used to being criticized, the attorney added. "I don't think getting any grief for doing this is going to bother him at all."