A shark bit a man surfing in Volusia County on Saturday.Volusia County Beach Safety officials said a shark bit a 28-year-old man Saturday afternoon.AdvertisementThe Melbourne man was surfing in 8-foot deep water near the jetty in Ponce Inlet when he was bitten on his left foot, officials said.The man was taken to Halifax Hospital with several lacerations to the top and bottom of his foot.Officials did not release the name of the man injured.