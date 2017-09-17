On Friday's broadcast of HBO's "Real Time," host Bill Maher stated the fact that none of President Trump's properties in the path of Hurricane Irma were damaged by the storm shows that God doesn't exist.Maher said, "But here's the most amazing thing of all, amid all the destruction in the path of that hurricane, neither Mar-a-Lago, nor Trump's estate in St. Martin's, nor any of his golf courses in the path got damaged at all. They all escaped almost completely unscathed, which just goes to show something I have always believed, there is no God."