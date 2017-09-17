According to the WSJ report, General Kelly refused to inform President Trump of the offer.
The news-report was published on Friday night, September 15th, in the Wall Street Journal, and headlined "GOP Congressman Sought Trump Deal on WikiLeaks, Russia: California's Dana Rohrabacher asks for pardon of Julian Assange in return for evidence Russia wasn't source of hacked emails". It said:
"Mr. Kelly didn't make the president aware of Mr. Rohrabacher's message, and Mr. Trump doesn't know the details of the proposed deal."However, the news-report didn't make clear whether Mr. Trump is even aware that Congressman Rohrabacher had attempted to communicate to the President the offer that Mr. Assange was wanting to communicate. Perhaps if Mr. Trump reads the Wall Street Journal, he'll learn that Mr. Assange had wanted to offer this deal.
According to the WSJ's report, Congressman Rohrabacher was apparently so desperate to communicate Mr. Assange's offer to the President, that Rohrabacher even asked Kelly if Rohrabacher would be allowed to communicate the offer to CIA Director Mike Pompeo, an anti-Russia hardliner, for transmission through Pompeo, to the President. Apparently, Mr. Kelly stovepipes to the President only information that Kelly wants the President to know, but Trump can, on his own, learn of other information if he sees or hears it in the newsmedia.
The WSJ's report also noted the background of the alleged Assange offer:
Mr. Rohrabacher, who has long been a pro-Russia voice in Congress, traveled to London in August to meet with Mr. Assange, who has been living in Ecuador's embassy since 2012 to avoid arrest and extradition to Sweden on allegations of sexual assault. Mr. Rohrabacher's travel wasn't paid for by the U.S. House of Representatives and wasn't an official government trip, aides said.The Swedish investigation into Mr. Assange ended in May, but he remains in the embassy to avoid arrest and extradition by the U.S.
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They're Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST'S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
