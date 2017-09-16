What is Nibiru - and should we be scared?

If you've only just come back from your summer holidays, here's something you might have missed - a hidden death planet is on its way to kill us all after September 23.Or at least that's what Christian conspiracy theorist and author David Meade reckons - and he now claims to have seen actual photos of death planet Nibiru on its way to killMeade - along with a bunch of other oddballs on YouTube - reckons the end will begin on Sept 23, when Nibiru becomes visible in the sky.No scientists agree with him - but hey, when has that stopped a good conspiracy theory?Meade, though, is doubling down on his assertions, and claimed on a conspiracy theory radio show that he had spoken to a professor of astronomy in Paris, who told him that Nibiru is real.Meade said, 'I asked 'is it real?' And he said, 'Oh yes.'Meade said, 'I've seen it and he told me the name of the observatory he has seen it at, and he said he had a secret film of it, which he later sent me.'He had taken it with his phone and it is an actual photo of the system, he got out of the observatory at a very high level, and he has shared it with me since.'I have not shared it with the public, but I have seen it.'Another reason David Meade is so certain that death planet Nibiru is going to kill us all is that he claims it's written in both the Bible AND the Pyramids.Meade says, 'It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time - September 20 to 23, 2017.'Is this the end of the Church Age and the transition to the Day of the Lord? There couldn't be two greater witnesses.For decades, conspiracy theorists have predicted that an unseen planet beyond Neptune - called Nibiru or Planet X - is going to destroy Earth.But in case you're worried, you should note that Nibiru (or Planet X)Prior to that, it was- and before that,NASA has thoroughly debunked the Nibiru myth via its Beyond 2012 page, saying, 'Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth, astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.'Soviet-born American writer Zecharia Sitchin first wrote about Nibiru in his hit 1976 book 'The 12th Planet' where he claimed it was inhabited by a race of 'ancient aliens' - the Annunaki - who had created the human race.Sitchin's work remains in print and has a devoted following around the world.Nigel Watson, author of the UFO Investigations Manual says, 'Zecharia Sitchin claims that Nibiru collided with a planet called Tiamat that was situated between Mars and Jupiter. The result was the creation of the asteroid belt and planet Earth.''Nibiru is populated by the Anunnaki, an advanced humanoid race, who visited Earth thousands of years to mine gold in Africa. As an outcome of needing workers to carry out these mining operations they used genetics to create Homo Sapiens.''The popularity of these type of ideas makes it certain that every new discovery by our spaceships will be be minutely studied for any evidence of Nibiru, or any other similar body that might be populated by extraterrestrials.'Just a short distance from Southend Airport, a strange crop circle appeared in Essex just days before the solar eclipse darkened the US.UFO hunters believe the crop circle is a message from aliens, who were attempting to make contact with Earth to coincide with the solar eclipse.The solar eclipse was visible across the US on August 21 and the crop circle appeared in Essex just days before.The crop circle shows a tripod containing what appears to be a strange language with a small circle on top of a larger circle -Christian conspiracy theorist David Meade, who has predicted that Nibiru - or Planet X - will arrive on September 23 and bring with it the end of days, says the crop circle is significant and says that it is "biblical".Mr Meade suggests the crop circle near the airport represents a verse from the Bible's Book of Revelation.He wrote for Planet X News: "From a Biblical standpoint, these crop circles are clearly extra-Biblical 'revelations' and we need spiritual discernment to decipher and evaluate the paranormal.""When I analyzed the pictures of the crop circle ... I knew exactly what I was looking at. I believe it represents a totally prophetic verse from the Book of Revelation, specifically Revelation 1:16."Revelation 1:16 reads: "He had in His hand seven stars, out of His mouth went a sharp two-edged sword, and His countenance was like the sun shining in it's strength."Mr Meade said: "If you look at these crop circle pictures, you will see three basic things. You will see seven circular objects, symbols or text and rays that emanate outward. These are the same components of the Bible verse."I believe the seven circular objects are the seven stars spoken of in verse 16. What are their names? It's the Nemesis Dark Star-Planet X system-with Nibiru and the other satellites, totaling seven in all."This particular crop circle design is a preview of soon-coming events in the heavens above us. It is a heads-up for those of us who are watching."Mr Meade has predicted Nibiru will arrive on September 23.He points to Revelation 12:1, which says: "A great sign appeared in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun with the moon under her feet and a crown of 12 stars on her head."And being with child, she cried out in her travail and was in anguish of delivery."Mr Meade said: "The great sign of The Woman as described in revelation 12:1-2 forms and lasts for only a few hours. According to computer generated astronomical models, this sign has never before occurred in human history.A video of the crop circle was uploaded to popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel SecureTeam10, of which the narrator says: "Some people have claimed to have decoded part of the message and discovered that some of the characters or symbols look very similar to ancient Latin or Hebrew."Is it trying to tell us something about the eclipse and does that fact that it is pointing directly to the airport across the way have something to do with this secret meaning."For the skeptics, the narrator adds: "Just because something can be mimicked by humans does not mean that the actual phenomenon is not very real, and in this case it could not be more real."