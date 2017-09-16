Earth Changes
Powerful one minute microburst swamps, sinks powerboats, jet skis at Lake Powell, Arizona
Arizona Daily Sun
Thu, 14 Sep 2017 12:22 UTC
Authorities say at least three people were injured with a 60-year-old woman suffering a severe arm injury that required amputation.
They say a 57-year-old woman suffered head and hip injuries while another person had a dislocated shoulder.
The National Weather Service says the 56 mph microburst swept through the region in about a minute accompanied by rain showers.
Page police Lt. Larry Jones says the wind knocked down trees across the city, and damaged some fencing, roofing and signs.
At nearby Lake Powell, authorities say helicopters were transporting people off the lake.
The sheriff's office was assisting the National Park Service and Utah State Parks rangers.
Source: The Associated Press
Sinkhole swallows a van in Winter Springs, Florida, during Hurricane Irma, September 10, 2017
A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.
- Joseph Campbell
