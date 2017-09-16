© Jimmy Rex



A sudden, powerful downward gust of wind swamped or sank dozens of powerboats and jet skis Thursday at Lake Powell along the Arizona-Utah border.Authorities say at least three people were injured with a 60-year-old woman suffering a severe arm injury that required amputation.They say a 57-year-old woman suffered head and hip injuries while another person had a dislocated shoulder.accompanied by rain showers.At nearby Lake Powell, authorities say helicopters were transporting people off the lake.The sheriff's office was assisting the National Park Service and Utah State Parks rangers.Source: The Associated Press