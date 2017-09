© The Sacramento Bee



A Maryland woman was forced to deliver her baby nearly two months earlier than expected after her boyfriend allegedly doused her in flammable liquid and set her on fire, police said.Police and firefighters were responding to a fire at 11:45 a.m. Friday when they found Andrea Grinage, of Prince George's County, with critical burns across her body, according to NBC Washington."It all stems from him not wanting to take responsibility of him being a newborn dad," Williams said. "He didn't want that. And once a baby is conceived it's too late for all that. You either step up and be a dad or you walk away.""These are not the circumstances under which this baby was to be born," said Prince George's County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan during a Friday news conference.Detectives said they were eventually able to get Grinage's attacker on the phone, and convinced the man to turn himself in.The man has not yet been named, and charges are pending.As of 1 p.m. Saturday, a GoFundMe page under Arthur's name has so far amassed just over $6,000 dollars of the $50,000 goal.Grinage's father said he is grateful that his daughter, and his new granddaughter, survived."You never think it will happen to your love ones - let alone your daughter," he said. "She's hanging in there. She's doing fine. She's beautiful."