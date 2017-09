© CBS



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's campaign memoir includes a questionable interpretation of the central lesson of George Orwell's novel "1984," namely that individuals should trust those in positions of authority."Attempting to define reality is a core feature of authoritarianism. This is what the Soviets did when they erased political dissidents from historical photos. This is what happens in George Orwell's classic novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, when a torturer holds up four fingers and delivers electric shocks until his prisoner sees five fingers as ordered., ourselves. For Trump, as with so much he does, it's about simple dominance."There is no shortage of attempts to conform the lessons of "1984" to a range of modern political contexts, but Clinton's interpretation stretches the broad limits of literary interpretation.The origin of Clinton's counterintuitive interpretation of the work is unclear.A number of Clintons' fellow Democrats have condemned the contents of the campaign memoir as unnecessarily divisive and derided her for the timing of its release. One former Clinton staffer told Politico that Clinton's book release and the resulting news cycle was her "final torture" for the party.