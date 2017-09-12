© Dmitriy Vinogradov / Sputnik

Ankara has made the down payment for the purchase of Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft systems, signaling closer cooperation with Moscow and a widening rift with its NATO allies, which have criticized the deal.The contract, which had been the subject of speculation for several years, was indirectly confirmed by Moscow."The buyer has the prerogative in announcing the purchase, but it is necessary to note that supplying these systems is consistent with Russia's geopolitical interests," said the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation in a statement.This July, Turkish media reported that Russia would supply two batteries and help Ankara build two more such systems, capable of engaging with up to 80 targets within a range of 400 km. The deal is reportedly worth $2.5 billion, though none of the details have been officially confirmed.The Pentagon said it has "relayed concerns" to Ankara over the purchase. In a statement released Tuesday, it insisted that "NATO's interoperable missile defense system remains the best option."Erdogan, whose country commands the second-largest army in NATO, dismissed objections from Ankara's traditional allies.The Turkish president also recalled a 2013 US decision to cancel the supply of Predator drones over security concerns, comparing it to the ease with which Washington arms Kurdish movements in Syria which Ankara considers terrorists."They give away tanks, cannons and armored vehicles to the terror organization for free but we can't procure some of our needs, although we want to pay for them. What happened in the end? We started to produce our own drones and armed drones. We have killed 90 terrorists with the armed drones in the last week," said Erdogan.For Russia, which is also building the TurkStream gas pipeline, a major joint venture with Turkey, this is not just a sign of a rapidly warming relationship with Ankara, but a pointer to its flourishing arms export industry.China has also confirmed a multi-billion dollar deal with Moscow while India has approved its own purchase, but no finalizing documents have yet been signed.