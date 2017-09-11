What Is Chlorpyrifos - And How Does It Affect Us?

Why Do We Use Toxic Substances To Grow Our Food?

Agriculture is an industry and this means that farmers have to make a profit, (and) the most effective way for large farms to make a profit is to use current techniques that include pesticides and monocultures.



While organic farming offers some hope for reducing reliance on pesticides, the food it produces is inaccessible to most people, especially those most vulnerable to food insecurity. Until we solve underlying social justice issues related to poverty and inequity, farming will not change. In other words, it is a very complex issue and one that requires us to look at systemic problems with our food supply.

How Do We Bring About Positive Change?

People living in poverty cannot afford to buy organic foods on a regular basis, so once again, this is way more of an issue than just pesticides. It is a societal and economic issue, one that requires political will to provide incentives to farmers who do not use pesticides rather than to those who do, so that their foods can be accessible and affordable to all.

