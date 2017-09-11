What Is Chlorpyrifos - And How Does It Affect Us?
Chlorpyrifos, also marketed under the trade names Lorsban and Vulcan, is in the same class as sarin gas and is manufactured by the Dow Chemical Company (direct contributors to the Trump campaign and aggressive lobbyists in favor of reduced regulations for corporations and businesses). As a broad-spectrum insecticide used to kill a variety of insects, it was first introduced into the U.S. market in 1965 where it was used in the home to control bugs and mosquitoes.
Chlorpyrifos was eventually banned from home use in 2000 after numerous studies determined that it was toxic, causing adverse health reactions in both adults and children. The home use ban did not extend to agricultural applications, and it is still sprayed and dusted on a variety of food crops, including wheat, broccoli, oranges, and strawberries.
The chemical, which can be ingested through inhalation, skin contact, or consumption of contaminated water, is quite potent even in small doses. It acts by interfering with a specific enzyme that is essential to healthy functioning of the nervous, circulatory, and respiratory systems. Symptoms of poisoning vary but can include: wheezing, excess fluid in the lungs, bleeding from the eyes and nose, loss of motor coordination, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and in some cases coma and death. It also leads to low IQ, low birth weight, and developmental problems in children, and has been found in the umbilical cords of babies. Farm workers and those who live near large farming operations are at immediate risk of poisoning from Chlorpyrifos. The chemical also travels through groundwater, and residues of the substance linger on fruits and vegetables.
Studies have also determined that Chlorpyrifos is extremely toxic to honeybees, which is bad news since we rely on these creatures to pollinate over two-thirds of our food crops. The insecticide compromises the bees immunity, making them more susceptible to viruses and other threats. A 2014 Greenpeace Research Laboratory study analyzed bee pollen samples obtained from 12 European countries and determined that Chlorpyrifos, along with a number of other insecticides, was present in alarmingly high amounts. Bee pollen, the main food for young honeybees while in the hive, is also a nutrient rich supplement that is helpful in treating a wide range of ailments.
Why Do We Use Toxic Substances To Grow Our Food?
With so many negative effects attributed to pesticides and insecticides it seems counter intuitive that these substances continue to be used in food production, but farming and food access are multi-faceted issues, not easily solved by shifting from conventional to organic practices.
Dr. Morrone, professor of Environmental Health Science at Ohio University and former Chief of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Education Program, explains that:
Agriculture is an industry and this means that farmers have to make a profit, (and) the most effective way for large farms to make a profit is to use current techniques that include pesticides and monocultures.Unequal access to food supplies is not a new problem, and was, in large part, what drove the agricultural innovations of the Green Revolution. Lauded as a milestone solution in the effort to solve the world's famine and food shortage problems, the Green Revolution was characterized by an increase in food crop productivity despite less cultivated land. This was largely achieved through increased funding for crop research, market development, and policy advances, and of course the use of newly developed insecticides, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers.
While organic farming offers some hope for reducing reliance on pesticides, the food it produces is inaccessible to most people, especially those most vulnerable to food insecurity. Until we solve underlying social justice issues related to poverty and inequity, farming will not change. In other words, it is a very complex issue and one that requires us to look at systemic problems with our food supply.
There were many positive outcomes of the movement; among them, an increase in worldwide food production and improved resource access for some small farmers and landowners. Many crops being planted at that time were newly developed, high yielding varieties with fast growing seasons, allowing for multiple crop rotations and thus greater yields per area of land planted. Of course there were negative effects as well, including land degradation from overuse of chemical fertilizers, water toxicity from agricultural runoff, and farmers increased reliance on external inputs, like fertilizers and insecticides, to ensure steady food production. This was a boon to companies like Dow and Monsanto who could now make big bucks marketing a variety of chemicals for use in agricultural production.
Comment: Read more about the negative aspects of the Green Revolution that is seldom mentioned:
God move over
The Green Revolution bred seeds to respond to chemical fertilisers - they were called "miracle seeds". The father of the Green Revolution, Norman Borlaug, called the 12 people he sent across the world to spread chemicals by introducing new seeds his "wheat apostles". This is the discourse of religion, not of science and technology.
When the Green Revolution was introduced in India in 1965-66, no assessment was made of the impact chemical fertiliser will have on soil organisms, soil structure and the soil's water-holding capacity. No attempt was made to compare the yields of Green Revolution varieties and the outputs of indigenous varieties and mixed farming system. When we started to conserve native seeds through the Navdanya movement in 1987, we found many of the indigenous varieties outperformed the Green Revolution varieties in grain yield. They also outperformed them in total biomass yield - this really matters because while the grain is eaten by humans, straw is food for soil organisms and farm animals. Our work on mixtures and biodiverse systems of farming shows that as a system, indigenous biodiversity produces more food and nutrition per acre.
If we had a scientific approach to making choices about the technologies we use to produce our food, agroecology would win hands down. But the Green Revolution is promoted blindly as a religion, and not on the basis of science. Why else would finance minister P. Chidambaram announce in his Budget speech that the Green Revolution, which has destroyed the soil, water, biodiversity of Punjab, would now be expanded to eastern India?
A scary consequence of using products like Chlorpyrifos is that over time farmers become reliant on them. Soils end up so depleted that in some cases using pesticides and insecticides is necessary to bring a crop from seed to harvest. It's a vicious cycle, with farmers and consumers often ending up with the short-end of the stick, while the companies who manufacture said chemicals continue to reap enormous profits.
How Do We Bring About Positive Change?
When we talk about changing the food system, it is important to remember that we are dealing with a complex issue closely tied to economic status, social mobility, and the interests of corporations versus the rights and needs of people.
According to Dr. Morrone:
People living in poverty cannot afford to buy organic foods on a regular basis, so once again, this is way more of an issue than just pesticides. It is a societal and economic issue, one that requires political will to provide incentives to farmers who do not use pesticides rather than to those who do, so that their foods can be accessible and affordable to all.These issues won't be solved right away, but, like most positive changes that have a lasting impact, we can start with a grassroots approach that is grounded in equality and respect. We can create safe spaces in our community for dialogue and support, we can plant gardens, eat locally, and educate ourselves about how to live in a more sustainable, self-reliant manner. By standing up for what we believe in and electing political leaders who are committed to making decisions that will benefit the long-term well-being of our planet, we begin to take steps toward a shared sense of global accountability. Little by little we will begin to shift the entrenched and disempowering approach that threatens to overtake our political and social landscape. After all, it is always better to take one small action than to do nothing at all.
About the author
Rosanna Keyes Rose is a writer, editor, yoga teacher, and office manager extraordinaire living in the Asheville, NC area. She has a B.S.S. from Ohio University with concentrations in English Literature, Creative Writing, and Geography. She is continually amazed and humbled at the deep healing, balance, and peace that comes from these practices, and she is grateful to be able to share those experiences with others.
Comment: Multiple independent studies have documented that exposure to chlorpyrifos impairs children's IQs, and EPA scientists' assessments of those studies concluded that levels of the pesticide found on food and in drinking water are unsafe. Read more about the 'small but measurable effects' of chlorpyrifos pesticides: