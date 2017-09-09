The United States shows the world such a ridiculous face that the world laughs at us.The NPR women yesterday were breathless about it.We have been subjected to ten months of propaganda about Trump/Putin election interference and still not a scrap of evidence. It is past time to ask an unasked question: If there were evidence, what is the big deal? All sorts of interest groups try to influence election outcomes including foreign governments.Why do you think the armament industry, the energy industry, agribusiness, Wall Street and the banks, pharmaceutical companies, etc., etc., supply the huge sum of money to finance election campaigns if their intent is not to influence the election? Why do editorial boards write editorials endorsing one candidate and damning another if they are not influencing the election?What is the difference between influencing the election and influencing the government? Washington is full of lobbyists of all descriptions, including lobbyists for foreign governments, working round the clock to influence the US government. It is safe to say that the least represented in the government are the citizens themselves who don't have any lobbyists working for them.The orchestrated hysteria over "Russian influence" is even more absurd considering the reason Russia allegedly interfered in the election. Russia favored Trump because he was the peace candidate who promised to reduce the high tensions with Russia created by the Obama regime and its neocon nazis-Hillary Clinton, Victoria Nuland, Susan Rice, and Samantha Power. What's wrong with Russia preferring a peace candidate over a war candidate? The American people themselves preferred the peace candidate. So Russia agreed with the electorate.Those who don't agree with the electorate are the warmongers-the military/security complex and the neocon nazis. These are democracy's enemies who are trying to overturn the choice of the American people. It is not Russia that disrespects the choice of the American people; it is the utterly corrupt Democratic National Committee and its divisive Identity Politics, the military/security complex, and the presstitute media who are undermining democracy.I believe it is time to change the subject. The important question is who is it that is trying so hard to convince Americans that Russian influence prevails over us?Do the idiots pushing this line realize how impotent this makes an alleged "superpower" look. How can we be the hegemonic power that the Zionist neocons say we are when Russia can decide who is the president of the United States?The US has a massive spy state that even intercepts the private cell phone conversations of the Chancellor of Germany,When will the imbeciles realize that when they make charges for which no evidence can be produced they make the United States look silly, foolish, incompetent, stupid beyond all belief?Countries are supposed to be scared of America's threat that "we will bomb you into the stone age," but the President of Russia laughs at us. Putin recently described the complete absence of any competence in Washington:"It is difficult to talk to people who confuse Austria and Australia. But there is nothing we can do about this; this is the level of political culture among the American establishment.These words from Putin were devastating, because the world understands that they are accurate.Consider the idiot Nikki Haley, appointed by Trump in a fit of mindlessness as US Ambassador to the United Nations. This stupid person is forever shaking her fist at the Russians while mouthing yet another improbable accusation. She might want to read Mario Puzo's book, The Godfather. Everyone knows the movie, but if memory serves somewhere in the book Puzo reflects on the practice of the irate American motorist who shakes a fist and gives the bird to other drivers. What if the driver receiving the insult is a Mafia capo? Does the idiot shaking his fist know who he is accosting? No. Does the moron know that the result might be a brutal beating or death? No.Does the imbecile Nikki Haley understand what can be the result of her inability to control herself? No. Every knowledgeable person I know wonders if Trump appointed the imbecile Nikki Haley US ambassador to the world for the purpose of infuriating the Russians.Ask Napoleon and the German Wehrmacht the consequence of infuriating the Russians.After 16 years the US "superpower" has been unable to defeat a few thousand lightly armed Taliban, who have no air force, no Panzer divisions, no worldwide intelligence service, and the crazed US government in Washington is courting war with Russia and China and North Korea and Iran.The American people are clearly out to lunch in their insouciance. Americans are fighting among themselves over "civil war" statues, while "their' government invites nuclear armageddon.The United States has an ambassador to the world who shows no signs of intelligence, who behaves as if she is Mike Tyson or Bruce Lee to the 5th power, and who is the total antithesis of a diplomat. What does this tell about the United States?It reveals that the US is in the Roman collapse stage when the emperor appoints horses to the Senate.The United States has a horse, an uncivilized horse, as its diplomat to the world. The Congress and executive branch are also full of horses and horse excrement.Of or morality. As Hugo Chavez said: Satan is there; you can smell the sulphur.America is a joke with nuclear weapons, the prime danger to life on earth.How can this danger be corralled?The American people would have to realize that they are being led to their deaths by the Zionist neocon nazis who, together with the military/security complex and Wall Street, control US foreign policy, by the complicity of Europe and Great Britain desperate to retain their CIA subsidies, and by the harlots that comprise the Western media.Are Americans capable of comprehending this? Only a few have escaped The Matrix.The consequence is that America is being locked into conflict with Russia and China. There is no possibility whatsoever of Washington invading either country, much less both, so war would be nuclear.Do the American people want Washington to bring us this result? If not, why are the American people sitting there sucking their thumbs, doing nothing? Why are Europe and Great Britain sitting there permitting the unfolding of nuclear armageddon? Who murdered the peace movement?The World and the American people need desperately to rein in the warmonger United States, or the world will cease to exist.An International Court To Preserve Life On Earth needs to be assembled. The US government and the war interests it serves need to be indicted and prosecuted and disarmed before their evil destroys life on earth.