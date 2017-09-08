Society's Child
Amazon, airlines accused of price gouging ahead of Hurricane Irma
Aimee Picchi
CBS News
Wed, 06 Sep 2017 17:41 UTC
AMZN) may be in hot water with consumers over the price of water.
Some are reporting sharply higher prices for bottled water on Amazon as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Customers there were reporting packages of Nestle water selling for $25 on Amazon, yet prices for those in the Northeast showed a 24-case pack of Nestle water selling for $18.50.
Amazon said it doesn't engage in surge pricing, and denied that bottled water prices have changed recently.
"We do not engage in surge pricing," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "Amazon prices do not fluctuate by region or delivery location. Prices on bottled water from Amazon, and third-party sellers that are doing their own fulfillment to customers, have not widely fluctuated in the last month."
It could be that customers are seeing the higher-priced items that remain in stock after lower-priced products sell out, however, rather than merchants boosting prices in response to the storm.
Amazon instead calls its price practices "dynamic pricing." In this model, Amazon's pricing algorithms respond to -- among many factors in the marketplace --what other merchants are charging and continuously tweak the company's prices that are listed online.
When CBS asked earlier this year about the practice, Amazon declined to speak on the record about how and when the site might hike prices, providing only a written statement that said, in part, "The world's prices fluctuate all the time."
That might be true, but fluctuating prices can look like price gouging, especially in times of crisis. Best Buy (BBY) last week apologized following accusations of price-gouging after a photo posted online showed cases of water for sale at one of the electronic retailer's Houston-area stores for more than $42.
A search for Nestle bottled water on Camelcamelcamel.com, a price-tracking website, shows that a 24-pack of Nestle bottled water from third-party sellers has increased in price in the last few days. The price reached $20 on Wednesday, compared with $9.24 on Sept. 4, according to its data.
While Amazon doesn't set prices for third-party merchants, consumers may not always realize they aren't buying directly from Amazon and blame the online retailer for higher prices or delivery issues.
Dynamic pricing isn't illegal, even though it tends to create a sense of outrage at times of crisis. Some economists defended in the practice in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, with University of Michigan economist Mark Perry writing at the American Enterprise Institute that it represents market forces at work.
"A frequent claim we hear is that the laws of economics should be suspended, ignored or circumvented following a natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey, which then motivates laws against 'price-gouging,'" he wrote. "But you can make a stronger case that it's during the period following a natural disaster like a hurricane when we want market prices to prevail and market forces to operate as forcefully and powerfully as possible."
Nevertheless, there's another side to market forces: consumers also have the choice to snub retailers who engage in price gouging.
Comment: Florida's Attorney General's Office has received over 140 complaints about businesses allegedly taking advantage of people ahead of Hurricane Irma:
Some took to social media with screenshots from retailers, which appear to indicate drastic price hikes for goods like water and airplane tickets.Some airlines are charging up to $3000 to escape the hurricane:
As thousands are trying to escape Florida ahead of what could be a devastating force of nature, many have complained about steep airfares.
Miami native Lissette Diaz is frantically trying to fly her family out from South Florida in case Hurricane Irma hits. But it may cost her thousands of dollars.
By Wednesday, prices for flights out of South Florida skyrocketed as high as more than $3,000 per person for domestic flights that would otherwise cost a fraction of the price during what's typically one of the slowest times of the year for air travel.
...
In Florida, price gouging is illegal following a declared state of emergency. However, airlines are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation and are not subject to Florida's price gouging statute.
...
But the laws of supply and demand apply in hurricanes as they do year round and the hefty price tags aren't unusual for last-minute tickets, said Seth Kaplan, managing partner at trade publication Airline Weekly. Prices can change dramatically when tickets are purchased less than three days before departure.
"The situation is that there just aren't enough seats for everyone who wants to fly," Kaplan said. "What we're seeing, with the very expensive fares for the few seats that remain, is just their standard pricing for any flight anywhere that's in high demand... It basically becomes an auction for the few seats that remain."
Kaplan said it's clear airlines aren't price gouging because most flights are completely sold out. Without a way to anticipate a storm, the airlines didn't start charging higher prices until the last second - as they would with any last minute seats.
