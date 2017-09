© Mike Theiler / Reuters



Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is vowing to replace an Obama-era rule regarding rape prosecutions on college campuses. Now, protesters and activists are calling her out before any replacement has been proposed. DeVos gave a speech to around 100 people at George Mason University in Virginia on Thursday, in which she criticized the 2011 Title IX guidance rules implemented by President Barack Obama amid public outcry directed at college campuses for their rape and sexual assault victim protections.The secretary plans to implement a public comment period to help formulate new federal regulations for sexual assault on campuses, according to Inside Higher Ed.DeVos pledged to replace the current directive with a "workable, effective, and fair system," New York Magazine reported While sharing support for victims, DeVos also sympathized with those accused who are denied due process, saying that even one person who is denied their rights is too many. This outraged many on Twitter, even before any formal change to the rule has come to fruition.Protesters gathered outside where DeVos spoke after hearing of her plans to nix the directive. One protester was heard shouting, "Stop supporting rapists!" and "Shame on you! Not on us!" the Washington Post reported Lawyer Andrew Miltenberg, who has represented many male students accused of sexual assault, agreed with DeVos and thinks there is more to the story than protesters are letting on."Title IX was meant to be a tool for fairness, not a means for colleges and universities to micromanage students' sex lives,"he said, according to the Post.In 2014, Rolling Stone published an article detailing an alleged 2012 rape of a student that took place at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. The story was soon found to have inconsistencies and was later retracted.The real names of the alleged assailants and the victim in the article were not used, but Nicole Eramo, an associate dean of students at the university, was mentioned by name. Eramo later successfully sued the publication for defamation after she claimed Rolling Stone portrayed her as being indifferent to a sexual assault allegation.