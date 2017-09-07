© Denver Post File



For all the lip service the left gives to tolerance, they mandate intolerance.

You know how in a good spy movie the spy has spent years building up a tolerance to some deadly poison, so when he poisons all the drinks, his victims die, but he doesn't? Well, using that as mental model ...It finally happened. The TSA Pre-Check line at Denver International Airport was longer than the regular TSA line when I was there the other day. This is a small but landmark moment for the Orwellian state.The TSA is a tiny example of the creeping government poison to which we build a tolerance. It gets a little more invasive by degrees, from using cameras that see us naked through our clothes to a physical pat-down that's usually saved for a third date. We don't even notice it anymore, much less complain.To get out of the slow TSA line and into the "faster" Pre-Check line we write a check to the feds, get fingerprinted like criminals, and forfeit the privacy of all our travel itineraries to the state. No need for them to subpoena the airlines to find out where we've been or where we're going. We give it to them freely, just so we can get out of a damn line they created in the first place. If this isn't evil genius, nothing is.At my neighborhood King Soopers in Boulder I considered buying a two-liter bottle of generic cola, on sale for 77 cents. But Boulder's new soda tax brought the price to $2.11. That's a 275 percent tax, even before the sales tax at the register. For perspective, Boulder taxes marijuana at a little over 7 percent. And if I wanted to carry my soda home, they charge me 10 cents for the bag tax (excuse me, bag "fee").That's just smug, elitist Boulder, you say. Maybe.Like being first with urban growth boundaries (now making starter homes unaffordable all over metro Denver), Boulder was the first city to ban smoking in private establishments. Now it's the law for all Colorado.Before the ban the marketplace was giving us smoke-free bars and restaurants in Boulder. And by now customer demand would have made nearly every place smoke-free anyway - "nearly" being the key word. Instead today there isn't a single place in the whole state where people can share a dinner, a martini and a smoke (sans some private club). Not one jazz bar, biker bar, gay bar or blues joint are Coloradans free to congregate and enjoy their lifestyle with others like them. The law keeps people apart.By state law new housing developments are basically required to have homeowner associations even if you don't want one. A lot of people like living free from the threat of a neighbor considering painting her house a different color than the four approved shades of beige. Fine. But some small minority of folks might crave the freedom for another color or no HOA at all.For all the talk of allowing people to have the relationships they want, like gay marriage, they sure do a lot to keep people from freely associating, from minimum wage laws to smoking bans to speech codes on campus.The end result of all this engineering is the blandifying (yes, I made that word up) of Colorado. As we morph into East California, we are turning vanilla, boring. The very opposite of diverse.This once rugged state, where people came to be free to make their own decisions, to write their own biographies, is being sacrificed to conformity and sameness.Those who work to grow state government and its 3,700 sub-governments command us to celebrate tolerance. Sadly, I suspect it's our growing tolerance to the poison of statism they are celebrating.Jon Caldara is president of the Independence Institute, a libertarian-conservative think tank in Denver, and host of Devil's Advocate on Colorado Public Television.