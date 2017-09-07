The leaflets distributed by U.S. forces in Parwan province, north of Kabul, on Tuesday depicted a lion, representing the U.S.-led coalition, chasing a dog with a section of the Taliban's banner, containing a passage from the Koran in Arabic superimposed on its side.The "passage from the Koran" on the Taliban banner is the Shahada, the central creed for every Muslim: "There is no god but God. Muhammad is the messenger of God." It is hard to believe that trained U.S. psychological warfare elements distribute such blasphemy out of ignorance and without specific intent.
WaPo - Sept 6 2017
Here is another such inflammatory statement.
Better a million dead North Koreans than a thousand dead Americans. ... [I]n the real world, the greatest immorality in war is not killing the enemy. The greatest immorality would be for our country to lose.That moral mindset is, unfortunately, widely accepted in U.S. opinion writing and politics. It is independent of party affiliation.
The moral answer to North Korea... - Ralph Peters, NY Post, Sept 5, 2017
I agree with Vladimir Vladimirovich on this:
As for the American people, America is truly a great nation if the Americans can put up with so many politically uncivilised people.
Vladimir Putin - Sept 5 2017
