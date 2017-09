© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya

The situation around North Korea is unlikely to be resolved as long as the US is provoking Pyongyang, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday."We have not received anything from our American colleagues, except for general discussions that 'a political solution is possible, but all other solutions are possible as well,'" Ryabkov said in an interview with RT television.Earlier this week, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on a response to North Korea's latest nuclear test. Pyongyang said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting global condemnation Moreover, the South Korean Environment Ministry has made a decision to conditionally approve the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems deployment on the territory of the Asian nation, according to local media reports.