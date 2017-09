© AFP 2017/ Josh Edelson

"The United States has fully implemented the decision by the Government of the Russian Federation to reduce the size of our mission in Russia. We believe this action was unwarranted and detrimental to the overall relationship between our countries.



In the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians, we are requiring the Russian Government to close its Consulate General in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, D.C., and a consular annex in New York City. These closures will need to be accomplished by September 2.



With this action both countries will remain with three consulates each. While there will continue to be a disparity in the number of diplomatic and consular annexes, we have chosen to allow the Russian Government to maintain some of its annexes in an effort to arrest the downward spiral in our relationship.



The United States hopes that, having moved toward the Russian Federation's desire for parity, we can avoid further retaliatory actions by both sides and move forward to achieve the stated goal of both of our presidents: improved relations between our two countries and increased cooperation on areas of mutual concern. The United States is prepared to take further action as necessary and as warranted."

It's not about the conservative principle of "parity" like the State Department says it is, but about the liberal-progressive one of enforcing "equal outcomes despite equal opportunities."The State Department issued a surprise announcement yesterday on its website titled " Achieving Parity in Diplomatic Missions ," which deserves to be republished in full before explaining why it represents a shameless betrayal of the same conservative principles which pushed Trump into the Presidency:From this statement, it's plain to see that the US is clothing its supposedly 'reciprocal' actions as "achieving parity," arguing that the outcome of complying with Moscow's request earlier last month to lower the level of American diplomats in Russia to the same number as Russian ones in the US supposedly 'deserves' to be enforced on its counterpart.Russia has no problem fulling all of its responsibilities at the three diplomatic facilities that Trump's State Department demanded be shut down, though the US apparently is unable to do the same in some of its Russian-based ones with the same level of in-country staff as Russia has in the US. That's not Russia's fault, but rather a problem of American mismanagement.Had they only been doing benign paperwork, it's doubtful that the US would have been so infuriated to the point of escalating its diplomatic row with Russia to the level that they just did. Even being professionally embarrassed at not being able to carry out basic diplomatic functions such as visa issuances with the same number of in-country staff as Russia doesn't explain this move.One can speculate day and night about what such a disproportionately large amount of American diplomats were previously doing in Russia in the first place, but that's not the point of this commentary.To concisely explain, Republican voters are generally against "punishing" someone who's more "efficient" or "qualified" at something in order achieve "equality" with those who aren't, or to put it in a blunter and more politically incorrect manner, "taking down the winners in order to please and elevate the losers."In this case, Russia is being punished because it can better manage its American-based diplomatic facilities with the same level of in-country staff as the US can in the reverse scenario.