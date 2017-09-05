© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf

The first batch of state-of-the-art Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled guns will be supplied to the Russian Armed Forces beginning in 2020. The system is undergoing field tests now, but it is already clear that it leaves its best Western counterparts far behind, RIA contributor Andrei Kots wrote.The Koalitsiya-SV is a highly robotized system, with a high degree of automation. It features a unified command-and-control system that can automatically select the appropriate shell type for a specific task and the amount of charge required.The US M109 Paladin is able to send shells a mere 30 kilometers (18 miles).Britain's S90 Braveheart fires 40 kilometers (24 miles) and the French AMX AuF1t has a maximum range of 35 kilometers (21 miles).The Koalitsiya-SV can simultaneously hit its targets with several shells, each traveling along a different trajectory - something only the German PzH 200 could previously boast of."The introduction of the Koalitsiya-SV is a significant boost to the Russian Ground Forces' artillery arsenal. Meanwhile, the US Army is expected to operate upgraded versions of the 1960s vintage M109 Paladin self-propelled gun," The National Interest wrote.The Koalitsiya-SV will serve as a platform for a new, fully robotic howitzer capable of carrying out combat missions on its own.