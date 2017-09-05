Puppet Masters
Russia's new self-propelled howitzers, to be supplied beginning in 2020, will leave its Western counterparts far behind
Sputnik
Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:52 UTC
First seen in public during rehearsals for the 2015 Victory Day parade in Moscow the Koalitsiya-SV is built around an auto-loaded 152 mm howitzer capable of firing up to 16 rounds a minute, twice as much as any other modern main battle tank.
Targeting is done via satellite navigation or a laser target indicator.
The Koalitsiya-SV is a highly robotized system, with a high degree of automation. It features a unified command-and-control system that can automatically select the appropriate shell type for a specific task and the amount of charge required.
It has a firing range of 70 kilometers (43 miles), an absolute record no Western self-propelled gun can match. The US M109 Paladin is able to send shells a mere 30 kilometers (18 miles).
Britain's S90 Braveheart fires 40 kilometers (24 miles) and the French AMX AuF1t has a maximum range of 35 kilometers (21 miles).
The Koalitsiya-SV can simultaneously hit its targets with several shells, each traveling along a different trajectory - something only the German PzH 200 could previously boast of.
All this makes the Koalitsiya-SV akin to a tactical missile system, capable of destroying command posts, air- and missile-defense installations, communication lines and artillery batteries located well behind enemy lines while remaining outside the reach of enemy artillery.
"The introduction of the Koalitsiya-SV is a significant boost to the Russian Ground Forces' artillery arsenal. Meanwhile, the US Army is expected to operate upgraded versions of the 1960s vintage M109 Paladin self-propelled gun," The National Interest wrote.
The Koalitsiya-SV will serve as a platform for a new, fully robotic howitzer capable of carrying out combat missions on its own.
