Puppet Masters
BRICS summit kicks off in Xiamen, China amid tensions on Korean Peninsula
RT
Mon, 04 Sep 2017 15:08 UTC
While the meetings have focused on economic links among BRICS members and global partners, the tension on the Korean Peninsula has proven to be an unwanted distraction.
In an open letter published ahead of the summit Russian President Vladimir Putin said the BRICS nations would keep on acting against protectionism and new barriers to global trade.
Chinese President Xi Jinping in his speech on Sunday, the opening day of the summit, urged an open world economy, and the promotion of trade liberalization. The Chinese leader highlighted the importance of creating a new global value chain to rebalance the global economy,
"The development of emerging markets and developing countries won't touch anyone's cheese, but instead will diligently grow the world economic pie," Xi Jinping said.
The BRICS's New Development Bank (NDB) is also in focus during the summit. The institution, started in 2014, has approved seven investment projects worth around $1.5 billion so far. This year, the NDB is expected to agree on a second package of investment projects worth $2.5-$3 billion.
China is due to give $4 million for projects at the BRICS' bank, according to Xi Jinping. The announcement came as the bank aims to address massive infrastructure projects, including China's Belt and Road Initiative. The project will potentially bring together dozens of countries in a global infrastructure project.
The NDB will not only boost the BRICS economies but will also promote integration between the countries, according to Russia's president.
North Korea's sixth nuclear test became an unwanted subject on the agenda, as the move, strongly condemned globally, threatens to damage the country's economic links with China, its largest trading partner.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to "appropriately deal" with the nuclear test on the sidelines of the meeting. Both leaders recognized the necessity to stick to the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and to maintain close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'Cocaine King of Milan': Italy's 'most wanted' mafia boss arrested in Uruguay
- There is no such thing as a vegan
- Shattered: A strange saga of the Men in Black
- More blowback for Google after it fires think tank employee over criticism
- Flooding in Africa in August killed 25 times more people than Hurricane Harvey did
- Ominous signal? Rothschild investment firm just dumped massive amounts of US assets
- Texas governor estimates cleanup and rebuilding costs from Harvey could reach $120B
- New York: Italian tourist stabbed in the back by homeless man; attacker still on the loose
- BRICS summit kicks off in Xiamen, China amid tensions on Korean Peninsula
- 'It was terrifying': Exorcist director shares what it was like to film a real exorcism
- Russian firm Rosgeo seals energy exploration deal to drill South African shelf
- After Berkley violence, California debates classifying 'antifa' as a street gang
- Russia's Rosneft inks oil production and supply deal with China
- Unusual clouds and strange early snowfall begins in North America
- ISIS agent tried to recruit undercover BBC reporter for London Bridge attack
- 9,400 resumes of US military and intel contractors exposed in massive security lapse reports reveal
- French Consulate in city of Haifa, Israel gets suspicious envelope; staff complain of burning eyes - reports
- Russian deputy FM says Moscow will retaliate over consulate row, but not like deviant hooligan America
- US blockade prevents 18 million boxes of food reaching Venezuela but commentators still blame Bolivarianism
- Houthis decide to arrest former Yemeni President Saleh, end alliance
- More blowback for Google after it fires think tank employee over criticism
- Ominous signal? Rothschild investment firm just dumped massive amounts of US assets
- BRICS summit kicks off in Xiamen, China amid tensions on Korean Peninsula
- Russian firm Rosgeo seals energy exploration deal to drill South African shelf
- After Berkley violence, California debates classifying 'antifa' as a street gang
- Russia's Rosneft inks oil production and supply deal with China
- 9,400 resumes of US military and intel contractors exposed in massive security lapse reports reveal
- Russian deputy FM says Moscow will retaliate over consulate row, but not like deviant hooligan America
- Houthis decide to arrest former Yemeni President Saleh, end alliance
- Assad destroys US reporter Michael Isikoff in Interview
- Is Washington looking for an escalation in diplomatic standoff with Russia?
- Syrian Army flattens ISIS positions, will enter Deir ez-Zor 'within 48 hours', defenders celebrate
- What America stands to lose from Trump's threatened China embargo: Beijing says 'unacceptable, Assange warns Trump will be 'deposed'
- Ramping up: S. Korea and US discuss deploying aircraft carrier, strategic bombers to Korean Peninsula
- Trump warns US ready to use 'nuclear capabilities' to defend itself and allies from N. Korea
- S. Korea conducts ballistic missile drill in response to Pyongyang's nuclear test
- Assange: US threats against N. Korea have it ready for total war
- US not looking for 'total annihilation' of N. Korea, but 'we have many options to do so' - 'Mad Dog' Mattis
- Make no mistake, the latest US thuggery is a sign of weakness, not strength
- Dem. Nancy Pelosi gets a clue: Voters "don't want to hear us criticizing the president"
- 'Cocaine King of Milan': Italy's 'most wanted' mafia boss arrested in Uruguay
- Texas governor estimates cleanup and rebuilding costs from Harvey could reach $120B
- New York: Italian tourist stabbed in the back by homeless man; attacker still on the loose
- ISIS agent tried to recruit undercover BBC reporter for London Bridge attack
- French Consulate in city of Haifa, Israel gets suspicious envelope; staff complain of burning eyes - reports
- US blockade prevents 18 million boxes of food reaching Venezuela but commentators still blame Bolivarianism
- Americans work longer hours than the majority of other countries
- Houston's flooded toxic waste sites pose a public threat, says EPA
- UK: Bolton Town Hall evacuated due to suspicious package
- Germany: 87 y.o. woman sentenced to 10-months for saying Auschwitz was just a labor camp
- Kid Rock upset at 'fake news' accusations he's violating election law
- Report: Dozens of Al-Nusra and ISIS-affiliated jihadists came into Germany posing as refugees
- Texas, thou hast sinned: Progressives blame Houston's success for the hurricane disaster
- Harvey's unlikely hero: Meteorologist Jeff Linder
- The hippie commune deep in Missouri's Bible Belt
- Fake Scholarship: How higher education "studies" men
- Houston rescue images destroying media's race narrative
- Shooting the messenger: Drug-carrying 'narco pigeon' shot and killed by Argentina police
- Glenn Beck cuts staff at his media companies citing unspecified 'hurdles'
- Macron party politician M'jid El Guerra detained after hospitalizing colleague
- Ancient footprint discovery may push back date humans began to walk upright
- What would Hitler have said about Abraham Lincoln or General Lee and the U.S. Civil War?
- Soviet Union's top secret nuclear space missile was mistaken for a UFO
- Long-lost Roman city of Neapolis discovered off Tunisia coast
- 'Little Pompeii': Abandoned ancient town in France a 'microcosm of the Roman Empire'
- Diana's last days: Inside story of how Diana snuck away with Dodi Fayed on holiday days before fatal crash in Paris
- 'Golden ray of light landed on Princess Di's coffin', says former Sun Royal Correspondent who tells of sorrow at her funeral
- What sharp teeth they had! New study suggests ancient whales were ferocious predators
- 'Stones of the first encounter' thought to depict Mayan-ET contact
- The New York Times 1917 - 2017: Publishing Fake News on Russia and Other Official Enemies
- Unraveling the mystery of Zorats Karer, Armenia's 'Stonehenge'
- Peru discovers 16 Chinese migrants in pre-Incan burial site
- Antifa flag comes directly from German Communist Party in 1932
- Genetic analysis of mummy DNA reveals ancient Egyptians closely related to Middle Easterners, not central Africans
- Scientists discover ancient works not read since the Dark Ages at Egyptian monastery
- Antony Sutton, Skull & Bones, Hitler, The Bush Family
- Princess Diana's driver: That night in the hospital
- 10 world's oldest artifacts from Armenia
- New study reveals link between Armenian genetics and Neolithic Europeans
- Leading British scholar: 'We shouldn't be taking the Bible literally'
- Fake Science? Researchers at Yale determine who falls for 'fake news'
- Best preserved nodosaur has skin, horn and pigments
- 'Floating moon': Study reveals new details about Uranus satellite Cressida
- Rotor-propelled microbots could fight deadly cancers inside the body - study (VIDEO)
- Evidence of water found on TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets
- 16 stars passing 'Oort cloud' could fire cosmic matter throughout our galaxy - study
- Mysterious fast radio bursts from deep space go hyperactive
- Phoenicids: Solving the mystery of a rare meteor shower that disappeared for 60 years
- Russia's state-run bank to hire computer savvy teens to develop blockchain technology
- Professors issue warning tech is superseding human decisions and it's not great
- Historical observations reveal ancient Nova
- Russia and China agree to work together on space explorations: Joint Moon missions from 2018
- Gender bias STEM research is biased: Women actually have the hiring advantage
- Saturn's rings may be far younger than previously thought
- Nearly three-mile wide Asteroid Florence will pass close to earth on September 1st
- Tyrannized by technology: Your cell phone could soon be turned into a mobile, scannable version of your "papers"
- Superhero astronomer needed: China offering over a million dollars for a foreigner to run the world's largest telescope
- Immune cells may prevent stem cell growth in spinal cord repair
- Forty years on, Voyager spacecrafts still hurtles through space
- Neuroscientist creates mouse neuron based computer chip that can smell explosives
- Flooding in Africa in August killed 25 times more people than Hurricane Harvey did
- Unusual clouds and strange early snowfall begins in North America
- Damage reported in central North Carolina following severe weather with baseball-size hail
- Dead porbeagle shark washes up in Revere, Massachusetts
- Surfer bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach, Florida
- Magnitude 6 earthquake in the unpopulated South Sandwich Islands Region
- Wildfires burning more than half a million acres in Montana
- Despite historically wet winter, Oregon moving toward drought
- Powerful Hurricane Irma could be next weather disaster - UPDATE
- Strange brain-looking creatures spotted in Vancouver, Canada
- Huge landslide filmed on Shimla-Dhalli bypass, India
- Snow recorded on August 31st at Laurentides Wildlife Reserve, Quebec
- Mysterious 'trumpet' sound emanates from Iranian sky
- Snow already! Mount Washington in New Hampshire gets its first taste of winter
- Largest wildfire in Los Angeles' history: More than 700 are forced to evacuate as 8,000 acres are scorched
- Will 2017 be remembered as the year without summer in Labrador, Canada ?
- Snow for parts of Labrador on the last day in August
- Huge ominous looking cloud engulfs Hinesville, Georgia
- Idaho is rocked by shallow 5.3 magnitude earthquake with tremors felt as far away as Salt Lake City
- Houston declares flash flood emergency, unprecedented 1.2m rainfall - UPDATES
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- There is no such thing as a vegan
- Calcium channels, free radicals and the effects of EMF explained
- Recipe for disease: Industry study reports lead, iron, chromium & other metals routinely contaminate vaccine adjuvants
- Study: Living near industrial agriculture fields with high pesticide use linked to birth defects
- Pet owners beware! Company tried to donate dog food contaminated with euthanasia drug
- 'No shoes in the house rule' - why leaving your shoes at the door may have benefits
- Center for Food Safety files a federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration over GMO food labeling
- Self medicating with tea? L-Theanine for anxiety
- Fast-tracking mandatory vaccination while government and media muzzle scientists
- The over use of antibiotics in food production - fueling a global health crisis
- The rapid & alarming spread of a multidrug-resistant fungal infection - Candida auris
- Revealing interview with Robert Kennedy Jr. on vaccines
- Abbott Lab's 465,000 pacemakers recalled as vulnerable to hacking attacks
- Family confined to their hotel room for six days after kids come down with hand, foot and mouth disease
- 5 amazing health benefits of broccoli sprouts
- Dr. Mark Hyman: What the heck are Mitochondria?
- Amla: The medicinal Indian gooseberry
- FDA cracking down on stem-cell clinics selling unapproved treatments
- What happens to your brain when you 'catch' a yawn?
- One-third of Americans are unknowingly 'pre-diabetic', but lifestyle changes can reverse the risk
- Mindful moments: Schools start offering yoga & meditation instead of detention
- Study: Same-sex parenting leads to poorer outcomes as children reach their 20's
- Some notes on why I left the SJW cult and how I'm finding myself
- Waking the Tiger: An interview with Peter Levine
- What you do in the first twenty minutes of your day can prime you for success
- Antifa & Neo-Nazi Propaganda: Are you susceptible?
- The epidemic that will destroy America is its permanent state of adolescence
- New study shows that expressions of appreciation help alleviate the burdens of spousal caregiving, relieve stress
- Man who had near-death experience describes what happens to 'good souls' and 'bad souls' after they die
- Saving your sanity and career: Six toxic relationships to avoid like the plague
- Been there, done that? Strange signs that your soul may have reincarnated from a past life
- Adulting and the disappearance of the American grown-up
- Energetic wellness - Simple ways to boost your vitality
- Animal companions: Why do humans talk to animals if they can't understand?
- How 'trauma bonding' leads people to stay in abusive relationships
- Accepting negative emotions can make you feel better in the long run
- How smart phones make today's teens unhappy & cause dramatic shifts in behavior
- Which spouse's happiness is most important for marital satisfaction?
- The importance of finding common ground and empathy in a hardening world
- Making American parenting great again
- Shattered: A strange saga of the Men in Black
- 'It was terrifying': Exorcist director shares what it was like to film a real exorcism
- Missing 411?: Boy, six, who disappeared while on holiday with his family is found after THREE DAYS wandering in Azerbaijani forest
- Former Air Force pilot once saw a 5,000 mph UFO
- Elaborate hoax? Alleged tomb raiders say they've found 20 3-fingered mummies in Peru - and saw live 'beings' too
- Is the Canadian Embassy in Ireland being haunted by Irish revolutionary?
- Silent UFO with rapidly moving lights seen over Woburn, Massachusetts
- Anyone venturing into the woods needs to read Missing 411 - Hunters
- Pilots report UFO sightings over Delhi airport every month, hundreds of reports over past two years
- Researcher: D*** you, Carl Sagan!
- Review: "Werewolves and Dogmen"
- Mysterious sounds and spectral visits
- Colombia and the startling discovery of mysterious mummies
- Indian man claims to eat electricity instead of food
- Did California weather forecaster Aaron Perlman see a sasquatch?
- Chasing Chupacabras in Puerto Rico and the story that wasn't
- Ghostly airman haunts Loch Ness?
- 1950s flying saucer filmed above crop circle
- Dallas' graveyard synchronicity: M.I.B.s, Bonnie and Clyde
- Latest 'spark-emitting' UFO stirs memories of UK's Warminster Thing
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
Quote of the Day
For those who are willing to make an effort, great miracles and wonderful treasures are in store.
Recent Comments
Sensationalism at it's finest. "Your suffering means nothing cuz these other people have it worse..." We have our own country falling to pieces...
This just reminds me of how the gnostics said that this reality is a prison. It is on many levels a restrictive one, due to the extreme importance...
Julian is the one who knows. I just hope he s found himself a new gf ...
Those prints in Texas were made by "people", contemporaneous with dinosaurs. Most were Sasquatch-size, and most of all the track makers were...
Mae Westism Contest -- Complete the following: "Is that a banana peel in your tree, or are you just...?" The top entry thus far: "Is that a banana...
BRICS summit kicks off in Xiamen, China amid tensions on Korean PeninsulaThe leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have arrived for a three-day summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen. The BRICS countries of developing economies seek greater say in...