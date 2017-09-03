If my hands are full, I admit that I often keep my shoes on until I set down whatever I'm carrying. However, some studies suggest that removing shoes should be more of a common occurrence.
Still not a believer? Here the six reasons you should remove your shoes before entering your house:
Reduce Bacteria In Your Home
In a study from the University of Arizona, it claims:
Ten people were given a brand new pair of shoes to use for two weeks before having them tested for bacteria. After two weeks, more than 420,000 units of bacteria were found on the outside of the test shoes. Of that bacteria, 27% were deadly E. Coli virus. Also detected was Klebsiella pneumonia, which can cause pneumonia and wound and bloodstream infections and Serratia ficaria, which can lead to infection of the respiratory tract.Save Your Floors
Scuffs, dings, scratches and dents will be more frequent on your hardwood floors if you wear your shoes (especially heels) in the home. Dirt and debris get tracked across carpets and frequent treading could wear it out faster.
Strengthen Your Feet
Going barefoot can help strengthen and stretch the muscles in your feet. This may help reduce injuries.
Use Fewer Chemicals To Clean
Floors that are soiled more often require more cleaning. Frequently applying chemicals to floors in an effort to keep them squeaky clean can wear down the protective finish over time.
Keep Your Neighbors Happy
If you've ever lived in a lower-lever apartment, you know what I'm talking about. Hearing your neighbor track back and forth as they get ready in the morning or tidy up at night is obnoxious. Do them a favor, remove your shoes before tromping up the stairs.
Reduce Toxins And Allergens
Pesticides, tar, lead, mold and cleaning chemicals can get tracked in your home via your footwear. While generally not toxic, pollen can be tracked in as well, which can be a nuisance for those with seasonal or specific allergies. Simple removing your shoes at the door may help alleviate these issues.
