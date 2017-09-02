Today we find another similarly lying headline in the New York Times.
There are plenty of other reasons for such breakdowns - local officials blamed human error and software malfunctions - and no clear-cut evidence of digital sabotage has emerged, much less a Russian role in it.All of the reported troubles are simple computer hiccups that would not have occurred in a more reasonable election system built on paper and pencil balloting. All the computer troubles have various innocent causes. The officials handling these systems deny that any "Russian hacking" was involved. Moreover, there was no chance that these troubles in one district would have effected the general election. There was thereby no motive for anyone to hack these systems:
Despite the disruptions, a record number of votes were cast in Durham, following a pattern there of overwhelming support for Democratic presidential candidates, this time Hillary Clinton.
This scheme is the gist of ALL reporting about the alleged "Russian hacking" of the U.S. presidential election. There exists zero evidence that Russia was involved in anything related to it. No evidence - none at all - links the publishing of DNC papers or of Clinton counselor Podesta's emails to Russia. Thousands of other circumstances, people or political entities might have had their hands in the issue. There is zero evidence that Russia was involved at all.
The whole "Russian hacking" issue is a series of big lies designed and promulgated by Democratic partisans (specifically Brennan and Clapper who were then at the head of U.S. intelligence services) to:
- cover up for Hillary Clinton's and the DNC's failure in the election and to
- build up Russia as a public enemy to justify unnecessary military spending and other imperial racketeering.
