In 2007, Akhmad's son Ramzan Kadyrov became the Head of the Chechen Republic. Ramazan's leadership marked Chechnya's transformation from an uneasy hotbed of rebellion and foreign terrorism to a place that is generally stable, a loyal subject of the Russian Federation and a place with zero tolerance for trouble makers. Crucially, the region has a high degree of autonomy in which Islamic customs and local laws are integrated into the overarching laws of the Russian Federation. It is a balance that has worked far better than many could have imagined. It many ways, it is a textbook example of 21st century compromise in respect of cultural autonomy combined with sovereign loyalty to a large state.

The Big Trade

Graham's plan, which likely can get the backing of a majority in the Senate according to him, creates a Federalized 'block grant' structure that will distribute collected taxes and allow each state to implement a health care system that they want...



But, taking Graham at his word what this means is that the whole repeal vote was nothing more than a setup, because in no way could they have put this together in the last few weeks.



Therefore, this was held back from Trump and the rest of Congress for the purpose of finalizing a number of foreign policy initiatives that Trump was hostile to, namely expanded sanctions on Russia and Iran and a troop surge in Afghanistan.

A few weeks ago, the tea leaves pointed towards the potential for a substantive change in our policy in Afghanistan.Announce a pull out, coordinate with Russia and China diplomatically to heal the divide between Pakistan, the Kabul government and the Taliban leadership and negotiate for a covered withdrawal that doesn't remind voters of the fall of Saigon.Russia, China, Iran and Turkey will continue working the diplomatic angle to bring a Chechnya-like solution to Afghanistan, as laid out recently at The Duran: Afghanistan requires a similar solution.U.S. leadership and the prevailing 'wisdom' in Washington is against any kind of solution like this, though Trump tried to make it sound like it was in his address to the nation on this issue.Moreover, there are multiple reports of two Crimean banks having been shut out of the SWIFT financial messaging network.Germany is pushing Siemens over the resale of gas turbines to keep Crimea from becoming energy independent.Meanwhile, we are pushing our Indian allies, who Trump bolstered while attacking Pakistan in his speech, to conflict with China.Do you see the pattern here?Those weapons wouldn't be going to the contact line in Ukraine. Crimea's banks would be able to do business and allow the area to grow as it is capable.We wouldn't be trying to block gas turbines from bringing much-needed electricity to people who are simply pawns in silly geopolitical games.The domestic strife, endless bleating about Russia, the mass hysteria of his supposed white supremacy tendencies all served up a vicious meal he eventually had to swallow in order to have a prayer of surviving his first term in office.Washington is a town built on the deal, not on principles.I blogged recently about a story at Breitbart that detailed Lindsay Graham's (Uniparty-SC) Obamacare replacement bill that has now magically surfaced. Read Breitbart for the guts, but I think this is the heart of the matter:That's the deal. You give up on foreign policy and we'll finally stop fighting you on domestic issues that we all know need to be dealt with as soon as possible.The border wall will, however, remain tabled in perpetuity.And that situation, which we will see a resolution of in the coming days may make for the most interesting deal of them all.