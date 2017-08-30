© ANTHONY DELMUNDO/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS



Police are investigating the death of a Bronx mother who sources say was found unconscious with rosary beads stuffed in her throat.A close family friend told CBS2's Erin Logan that the 33-year-old victim's teenage son found his mother unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway of her apartment building on Anderson Avenue in the Bronx just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.When police officers responded, they found EMS already on the scene trying to resuscitate the woman.She was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead."I don't know who he is, I just know that she was dating him for what they call a minute now," family friend Martha Carrasquillo said. "They were trying to keep her away from him but I don't know what happened.""Why do you think someone would ever do something like this to her?" Logan asked. "Drugs, you know drugs or somebody crazy," Carrasquillo said.Witnesses told police they saw the man leave the building on Anderson Avenue where the victim lived prior to his confrontation with police on Jerome Avenue. He was naked when he left the building, witnesses said. Witnesses told police he was acting irrationally and was mumbling about her "being with God now.""I saw someone naked by 167th next to the 4 train station. He was walking naked but I really didn't know what happened," a neighbor told 1010 WINS' Andrew Falzon. "He was screaming."Carasquillo said her nephew had dated the victim for 20 years and they share three children together. She's always considered her a niece. "Regardless of her ups and downs in her life she was a beautiful person and she always with her boys," Carasquillo said.The woman's identity has not been released. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.